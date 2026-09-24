Biotin Xtreme Hair Care Marks 40 Years Of Combined Salon Experience Behind Its Natural Hair Care Line

Steve Haymes spent four decades cutting and coloring hair in Atlanta before he ever thought about starting a hair care line. He says the salon taught him more than any ingredient list could.

Biotin Shampoo, Biotin Keratin Conditioner, and Hair Restoration Spray serum DHT Blocker

Biotin Xtreme Hair Care

Biotin Xtreme Hair Care traces its natural, drug-free hair care products to founders Steve and Becky Haymes' four decades in the salon and hair loss industry.

- Steve Haymes, Co-Founder, Biotin Xtreme Hair CareATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Biotin Xtreme Hair Care, an Atlanta, Georgia-based hair care company, today marked 40 years of combined salon experience behind its line of natural, drug-free hair care products. The company was founded by Steve and Becky Haymes, whose salon, Cuts Inc., has operated in Atlanta's Buckhead area since the early 1980s and continues to serve clients today at the same location as the company's headquarters, 4920 Roswell Rd Suite 31 in Atlanta.Steve Haymes purchased the salon at age 25. Within a few years, the surrounding block was slated for redevelopment, and the Haymeses purchased a separate building nearby to continue operations without interruption. Cuts Inc. went on to focus on men's hair styling, color, and hair loss services, becoming one of the first salons in the Southeast built specifically around that combination, and built a client base centered on the Buckhead area's business professionals and longtime Atlanta families. The salon has since been named Best of Atlanta by CBS News and, according to the company, has served roughly 200,000 client visits over four decades, now supported by a third stylist, Kelli Vinaman, alongside the two founders. Alongside its hair loss and hair restoration services, Cuts Inc. continues to offer men's haircuts, hair color, and beard trims from its Atlanta location.The Haymeses say that history directly informed the development of Biotin Xtreme Hair Care's product line. Over four decades of client appointments, the company says thinning hair was one of the concerns clients raised most often, and frequently, though not always, hesitantly. That recurring pattern became the basis for a three-product line, developed with an outside manufacturer, Pure Source, Inc. of Miami, Florida: a biotin shampoo, a biotin and keratin conditioner, and a hair restoration spray, each formulated to be color-safe and free of sulfates, parabens, and hormones.The biotin shampoo is formulated with Panax ginseng, jojoba, honeysuckle, biotin, licorice root, quinoa, and niacin. The biotin and keratin conditioner combines biotin and keratin with cetyl esters and starch acetate, and is designed for a lightweight, residue-free finish suitable for color-treated hair. The hair restoration spray, sold under the name DHT Blocker Spray, is formulated with collagen, saw palmetto, sage, chamomile, jojoba, rosemary, white nettle, biotin, licorice root, and vitamin E. The company describes saw palmetto and several of the spray's other botanical ingredients as ingredients traditionally associated with supporting scalp health and addressing hair thinning."Over 40 years, we heard the same concerns from clients again and again about thinning hair," said Steve Haymes, co-founder of Biotin Xtreme Hair Care. "Our product line was developed directly from that experience, using ingredients we were already familiar with from the salon.""Many clients were hesitant to bring it up, even though it was clearly something on their minds," said Becky Haymes, co-founder of Biotin Xtreme Hair Care. "That consistent pattern shaped how we approached developing our products, and how we still talk about them with customers today."Biotin Xtreme Hair Care now operates in two forms: as Cuts Inc., the original Atlanta salon, and as Biotin Xtreme Hair Care, an e-commerce brand serving customers across the United States. The two operations share a physical location in Atlanta, where the Haymeses and their staff continue to see salon clients in addition to running the product line. According to the salon's own listings, Cuts Inc. maintains a 4.9-star rating across more than 25,000 client reviews. Biotin Xtreme Hair Care's products are sold individually and as a bundled three-in-one set through the company's website."Running the salon and the product line side by side keeps us close to what customers actually need," said Steve Haymes. "It's easy to lose that connection once a product line grows past a certain size, and we've tried to hold onto it."According to the company, the salon's four-decade run and the product line's development were shaped by the same underlying approach: paying close attention to what clients actually asked for, rather than starting from a formula and working backward. Biotin Xtreme Hair Care says it plans to continue expanding its natural hair care line in the coming years while maintaining its salon operations in Atlanta.About Biotin Xtreme Hair CareBiotin Xtreme Hair Care is an Atlanta, Georgia-based e-commerce hair care company offering a line of natural, drug-free products designed for men and women, including a biotin shampoo, a biotin and keratin conditioner, and a biotin hair restoration spray. The company was founded by husband-and-wife team Steve and Becky Haymes, who bring more than 40 years of combined experience in the salon and hair loss industry, including at their Atlanta salon, Cuts Inc. Biotin Xtreme Hair Care products are color-safe and formulated without sulfates, parabens, or hormones.Media ContactBiotin Xtreme Hair CarePhone: +1 (404) 422-7612Email:...4920 Roswell Rd #31, Atlanta, GA 30342Website:

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Biotin Xtreme Hair Care Marks 40 Years of Combined Salon Experience Behind Its Natural Hair Care Line News Provided By Biotin Xtreme Hair Care September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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