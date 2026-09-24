'In The Boardroomtm' With Oron Ben Simon, Executive Director, Security Crisis Solutions (SCS)

Oron Ben Simon, Executive Director, Security Crisis Solutions (SCS)

Daniel Weil, CEO. Oron Ben Simon, Director. Yakir Taranto, COO

- Martin Eli Enowitz, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SecuritySolutionsWatch: Thank you for joining us today, Oron! You are a Board member of the ASIS Executive Protection community, Executive Director at Security Crisis Solutions (SCS) ( ), a security agency heavily staffed by former Israeli Special Forces personnel, and Director of EP Wired ( ) an online platform and media resource dedicated entirely to the executive protection field. Before we drill down into capabilities, please tell us about your personal security journey and a brief corporate history of your firm?

Oron Ben Simon: My journey into high-stakes security was quite surreal. At age 23, fresh out of an Israeli SF unit, I featured in a news story about a combat operation.

An overseas billionaire read the article and demanded his pilot find those specific operators to join his security detail. Next thing I knew, I was sitting in a hotel lunch with his pilot getting an unbelievable job offer.

That launched a trial-by-fire decade across the globe: living two years in Ukraine protecting that oligarch, three years in Mexico, time in the Bahamas, two years in India, and later living in Kenya, South Africa, and the Netherlands with my family.

During my law studies in 2012, I consolidated my client base and founded SCS. Soon after, I joined McKinsey & Company as a crisis manager for eight years, while my partners Daniel Will brilliantly scaled SCS's global operations. Today, as Executive Director, I bring that combined corporate strategy and tactical field experience back to leading SCS across 30+ countries.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Please give us an overview of the security services you provide regarding: Business Intelligence ( ), Executive Protection ( ), Penetration Testing ( ), Security Consulting ( ), Security Transportation ( ), and Security Training ( ).

Oron Ben Simon: SCS provides an end-to-end operational framework tailored for complex global challenges:

Business Intelligence (HUMINT): Specialized human source management, target intelligence extraction, and high-level strategic maneuvering within complex political and corporate environments to retrieve critical data tailored to client objectives.

Executive Protection: High-touch, low-profile close protection tailored for HNWIs, corporate executives, and family offices, delivered exclusively by our vetted in-house personnel.

Secure Transportation: Discreet, armored, and tactical mobility solutions operated by specialized drivers trained in evasive driving and dynamic route reconnaissance.

Penetration Testing: Physical and operational security audits simulating real-world adversary tactics to uncover facility and protocol vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them.

Security Consulting: Master planning, crisis management frameworks, and site risk assessments designed to build resilient security architectures for global enterprises.

Security Training: High-tier operational training programs for corporate security teams, covering conflict de-escalation, emergency response, and advanced field tactics.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: SCS has headquarters in Israel, offices in Dubai, Cape Town, Mumbai, Toronto, and operations across 25 countries. We understand that you recently completed an acquisition in Mexico. What are the market drivers supporting SCS growth?

Oron Ben Simon: The global demand for high-tier executive protection and high-end security is shifting.

Clients today require extreme responsiveness, uncompromised safety, and meticulous attention to detail.

What sets SCS apart and fuels our expansion from Tel Aviv, Dubai, Cape Town, Mumbai, and Toronto to our recent acquisition in Mexico-is our business model. Since 2012, we've prioritized heavy investment in our internal, in-house team rather than relying on local subcontractors. Operating with our own trained personnel across 25 countries gives us absolute control over service quality, unmatched operational flexibility, and rapid execution. We balance supreme professionalism with service excellence never compromising on our client's safety.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: The case studies here ( ) are impressive. Are there some testimonials and success stories that you are particularly proud of?

Oron Ben Simon: Because of the sensitive nature of our clientele, confidentiality is paramount. However, our proudest moments come from high-stakes, highly complex deployments where rapid response and absolute precision are non-negotiable. Whether safeguarding global executives in unpredictable regions or managing discreet operations across multiple jurisdictions simultaneously, our success is measured by one thing: our clients' complete peace of mind, knowing that every detail is managed seamlessly by our in-house teams.

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Case Study 1: High-Stakes Hostage Extrication | East Africa

The Challenge: Eight foreign travelers inadvertently crossed a remote East African border into an isolated jurisdiction. A local tribal council detained the group, attempting to exploit the situational leverage for financial extraction.

The Strategy & Execution: Within 20 hours of activation, SCS mobilized a joint negotiation and logistical operation. Leveraging deep local intelligence networks, our ground operators opened direct dialogue with the tribal elders, skillfully stalling the situation to ensure the safety of the hostages and prevent escalation. Simultaneously, we coordinated directly with local border authorities to execute a controlled extraction. To guarantee immediate, secure evacuation out of the zone, SCS deployed two Cessna aircraft directly to an unpaved bush airstrip, successfully flying the party straight to the national airport for international clearance.

The Impact: 100% safe recovery of all eight individuals under 20 hours. The operation demonstrated SCS's distinct ability to fuse high-level regional connections, acute crisis negotiation, and rapid air-logistics deployment in non-permissive environments.

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Case Study 2: Supply Chain Security & Anti-Hijacking Strategy | West Africa

The Challenge: A major energy enterprise transporting roughly 280 fuel tankers per month was suffering severe losses, with organized crime syndicates hijacking approximately 15% of all shipments-often stealing both cargo and vehicles. A competing security provider proposed installing armed guards and internal camera systems across the entire fleet-a capital-intensive fix with astronomical ongoing operational costs.

The Strategy & Execution: Working alongside the local Ministry of Energy, SCS designed a leaner, higher-impact solution. Drawing directly from executive protection principles of deception, counter-surveillance, and unpredictability, we established a localized Command and Control (C2) hub.

Rather than adding brute force, we altered the operational signature of the fleet:

.Visual Obfuscation: Stripped all corporate branding from the vehicles and altered their physical profiles (including heavy tarping to look like cargo tracks, furniture company and other ideas).

.Dynamic Operations: Implemented randomized departure windows and continuously shifting, non-repeating transit routes to systematically break attacker reconnaissance patterns.

The Impact: Over a four-month deployment, cargo losses dropped dramatically from 15% to just 4%.

By prioritizing operational ingenuity and deceptive tactics over expensive manpower, SCS delivered a massively successful, highly cost-effective outcome that fundamentally restored integrity to the client's supply chain.

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SecuritySolutionsWatch: Please tell us about your team.

Oron Ben Simon: While our foundation and DNA are deeply rooted in Israeli operational expertise, today SCS is a truly multicultural global organization. We are extremely proud of our diverse teams across the world-from our outstanding South African personnel to our highly capable Indian team, as well as our rigorously trained Ethiopian operators.

Our approach isn't about imposing a template. While we bring proven Israeli security methodologies and years of experience, we enter every market with humility and an active listening ear to learn what works best in the local context.

Having personally lived for two years in Johannesburg and two years in India, I experienced firsthand that global oversight only goes so far. Nothing replaces someone who grew up in the local environment and knows the subtle nuances. Our strength lies in blending our rigorous operational standards with the invaluable, precise adjustments that only our top-tier local experts can provide.

Experience and operational discipline are in our corporate DNA. Our teams bring world-class expertise from top-tier military, intelligence backgrounds. But beyond technical capability, what defines SCS is our mindset. We train our personnel constantly to maintain the highest standard of responsiveness, discretion, and problem-solving. This isn't just a workforce; it's a tight knit operational family aligned by shared values and rigor.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Any strategic relationships you'd like to mention?

Oron Ben Simon: Our recent acquisition in Mexico was a truly remarkable process. What typically takes months unfolded at light speed-within just two months, we completed our thorough due diligence, met the team on the ground, and finalized the acquisition within a single week of landing.

What made it move so fast was finding a company that truly speaks our language and shares our core security philosophy. Beyond the business deal, there was incredible operational synergy and positive energy throughout. More than acquiring an asset, we gained true friends and trusted partners whom we can learn from and fully integrate into our global operations.

Mexico is a highly competitive, mature market with excellent local providers. Rather than seeing this as a challenge, we view it as validation: it's a market that deeply understands security and has a real, ongoing demand for top-tier protection. Now, it's our turn to prove the unique value SCS brings to the table and show how our combined strength elevates the standard in the region.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Let's talk about security trends for a moment. Technology is changing by the day... AI is affecting everything... and threats are becoming more sophisticated. Your thoughts on this, Oron?

Oron Ben Simon: AI is completely transforming how we manage risk across every dimension-with both incredible opportunities and real threats.

On the operational side, we've integrated advanced AI tools that make our operators significantly more effective. Having real-time access to operational intelligence, instant data retrieval, and predictive analysis live during a mission is something I could only dream of 15 years ago when I was working on the ground with clients. Frankly, I'm a bit jealous of today's operators! The value they can deliver to a client in real-time is unprecedented.

However, there is a dark side. The primary danger today is the massive scale of sophisticated attacks, from deepfakes to coordinated smear campaigns. We recently handled a case where a client was targeted by an AI-driven negative campaign that generated over 50,000 toxic digital impressions within just a few weeks-an attack volume that was simply impossible a few years ago. Mitigating these threats requires a far more

complex defensive strategy.

Another growing risk is over-reliance on simple AI tools. Today, anyone can easily spin up a basic AI platform that pulls OSINT data and claims to analyze risk, which often leads to completely absurd or misleading results.

AI engines are amazing force multipliers, but they are only as good as the human expertise behind them. At the end of the day, you must ensure you are working with a provider who possesses the hands-on experience and operational discipline required to interpret that data correctly.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Are there upcoming events you would like to mention?

Oron Ben Simon: Our main focus right now is full operational integration following our acquisition in Mexico, expanding our capacity in LATAM. We are also continuously strengthening our local operational hubs and bringing on new talent for our in-house training programs to support our growing global client portfolio.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: We understand that despite managing a global enterprise, your entire executive leadership team remains actively serving in the Israeli military reserves. How does that impact the bond within your leadership and the company culture?

Oron Ben Simon: It's a truly unique aspect of SCS. It's not uncommon for our executive team to sit in strategy meetings in the office one week, and the next week be together on the firing line or deployed in active operations. This shared commitment creates a unique operational bond that goes far beyond traditional business relationships. It instills deep trust, humility, and mutual responsibility-values that trickle down through every layer of our company worldwide.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: High-stakes security is an intensely demanding field. How do you foster corporate culture and maintain work-life balance for your team at SCS?

Oron Ben Simon: While security is our profession, life itself is the priority. We firmly believe that to perform at the highest tactical level, our team needs a strong balance and positive culture. We place huge emphasis on enjoying the journey together-whether through Thursday Happy Hours at the office, company retreats, or dining together across global trips. Creating a warm, engaging, and enjoyable environment keeps our team energized, grounded, and deeply loyal.

SecuritySolutionsWatch: Thank you again for joining us today, Oron! Is there anything else you would like to discuss today?

Oron Ben Simon: Thank you. As SCS continues its global journey, our core promise remains unchanged: delivering uncompromising client security through elite in-house capabilities, rapid responsiveness, and genuine human connection. We look forward to continuing our growth while staying true to the standards that got us here.

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For more information:

Website:

Email:...

LinkedIn, Oron Ben Simon:

LinkedIn: SCS:

Facebook, SCS:

Address: BSR 3 Tower Metsada St 9, Bnei Brak 5126237, Israel

Phone: (IL) +972-72-2163940, (UK) +44-2036704686

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