Thrivr 2.0 Launches With 8 Meta Advertising Tips For Georgia Home Services

Thrivr Productions 2.0 Launch

Nikolaj Kloch, founder of Thrivr Productions, speaks to local business owners about paid media and video marketing at Ariel Gingha's Influencer Conference in 2025.

Atlanta Meta advertising agency Thrivr Productions relaunches as Thrivr 2.0 with 8 free tips Georgia home service businesses can use today.

- Nikolaj Kloch, Founder, Thrivr ProductionsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thrivr Productions, an Atlanta Meta advertising and video production agency, today announced its relaunch as Thrivr 2.0. The agency is narrowing its focus to Facebook and Instagram advertising for home service businesses across Georgia, including pool builders, home improvement companies, window replacement firms, plumbers and remodelers.To mark the relaunch, Thrivr is publishing eight Meta advertising practices it uses in the accounts it manages. The list is free and ungated for any Georgia home service business owner running their own ads.1. Treat creative as targeting.Meta's delivery system reads the ad itself, including the image, the copy and the offer, to decide who sees it. Every ad should open with something that stops the scroll, create a reason to keep reading, and promise one specific, measurable benefit.2. Shoot native, AND polished.Raw phone footage from the job site, text-message style graphics and annotated before-and-after photos tend to outperform glossy commercials and stock photography. Homeowners scroll past anything that looks like an ad. But they still love effort.3. Use static ads to test and video ads to build trust. Static image ads are the fastest, cheapest way to find out whether a new hook or offer works. Video ads usually cost more per lead, but they let a homeowner see and hear the owner before they ever pick up the phone, which tends to produce better qualified leads.4. Win or lose in the first three lines. The text visible before "See more" decides whether anyone reads the rest of the ad. It should build on the headline instead of repeating it, and it should sound like a person talking, not a company selling.5. Match the ad's promise to the landing page. Whatever the ad promises should be the first thing a visitor sees after the click. When the page doesn't deliver on the ad, cost per lead climbs.6. Go broad and let the creative carry the signal. Narrow interest targeting matters less than it used to. Wide targeting paired with specific creative language often performs better. An ad that opens with "Thinking about a pool in Alpharetta before next summer?" tells Meta exactly who to find.7. Run two campaigns, not twenty. A Launch campaign tests new creative with a modest budget. A Scale campaign receives only the proven winners and gets more budget as long as cost per booked appointment holds. Fewer campaigns mean cleaner data and faster decisions.8. Measure the business, not the dashboard. Platform-reported return on ad spend can take credit for sales the ad did not cause. Marketing efficiency ratio (total revenue divided by total ad spend) and customer acquisition cost (what it costs to win one paying customer) give a truer picture of whether Meta advertising is making money."Most home service owners don't have a Meta advertising problem. They have a creative problem and a follow-up problem," said Nikolaj Kloch, founder of Thrivr Productions. "Thrivr 2.0 is built to fix both for Georgia businesses, and these eight practices are where we start with every account."Across the 13 Meta advertising accounts Thrivr manages for Georgia home service businesses, the 90 days from May 25 to September 22, 2026 produced 1,077 leads on $22,321.44 in ad spend, a blended average of $20.73 per lead. Inground pool campaigns posted the lowest cost at $8.50 per lead, while plumbing ran highest at $63.54. The agency also found that leads contacted within five minutes through an automated phone-bridge system booked consultations at 6.84 times the rate of leads contacted within the industry-standard 24-hour window. The full data report, including a trade-by-trade cost breakdown, is available at /atlanta-ad-report.Georgia home service business owners can request a free review of their Meta advertising account at thrivrproductions.About Thrivr ProductionsThrivr Productions is an Atlanta Meta advertising and video production agency serving home service businesses across Georgia. The company produces video ad creative, manages Facebook and Instagram advertising, and builds automated CRM systems for contractors in pools, windows, remodeling, plumbing and home improvement. Specializing in local Georgia businesses. Founder Nikolaj Kloch is a former Boeing aerospace engineer with degrees from Georgia Tech and the Technical University of Denmark.###

Nikolaj Kloch

Thrivr Productions

770-758-1608

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Thrivr 2.0 Launches With 8 Meta Advertising Tips for Georgia Home Services News Provided By Thrivr Productions September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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