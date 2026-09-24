Codebreaker Labs Raises Seed Round To Scale First-Of-Its-Kind Data For Genomic AI

Codebreaker Labs, a Boulder-based genomic AI company, raised a $4.5 million seed round led by Kickstart.

Seed financing led by Kickstart will accelerate causal genomics platform development and the company's first commercial Atlas.

- Ryan T. Gill, Co-Founder and CEO, Codebreaker LabsBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Codebreaker Labs today announced the closing of a $4.5 million seed financing led by Kickstart. The company is expanding its first-of-its-kind platform for genomic AI: empirical measurements of how individual genetic variants affect human cells, generated for tens of thousands of variants at a time. The financing will support laboratory scale-up, key scientific hires, and development of the company's first variant Atlases and AI-powered interpretation tools.Sequencing has transformed our ability to read DNA. Understanding how genetic changes affect health remains a major challenge. Codebreaker introduces individual single-nucleotide variants into disease-relevant primary human cells and measures their individual effects at genome-scale, generating functional evidence that can strengthen variant interpretation and train more capable genomic AI models. Its approach connects computational predictions to experimental biology, closing the gap between identifying a genetic change and understanding what it does.The round included continued investment from existing backers Buff Gold Ventures and Children's Hospital Colorado, alongside participation from new investors Denver Ventures, Service Provider Capital, and Pelican Trust, an affiliate of Codebreaker Chairman Sandy Zweifach.Codebreaker is building its first Atlas through an expanding collaboration with a leading children's hospital. Its initial work focuses on immunology and blood cancers, with a first commercial Atlas targeted for 2027. Each Atlas will combine a curated dataset of measured variant effects with AI models trained on the data, creating a growing foundation for clinical interpretation and biomedical research based on complex genomics assays. The first Atlas is designed to measure the effects of 100,000 genomic variants, providing unprecedented depth of coverage for the chosen indication.“Genomic AI needs more than DNA sequences. It needs to learn from what genetic changes actually do in human cells,” said Ryan T. Gill, Co-Founder and CEO of Codebreaker Labs.“We built Codebreaker to generate that evidence at scale. This financing brings us closer to a future where genetic findings give patients and their doctors answers that drive a clearer path forward.”“As genomic AI advances, high-quality experimental data will become an increasingly valuable asset,” said Dalton Wright, General Partner, Kickstart.“Codebreaker brings together deep genome-engineering experience and a clear focus on disease-relevant human biology. We see an opportunity to build a differentiated data company whose value compounds with every experiment.”Academic Medical Centers, Hospitals, Genomics Institutes as well as Biopharma and Frontier AI companies interested in collaborating with Codebreaker to develop causal genomics data and AI applications can contact....About Codebreaker LabsCodebreaker Labs is a Colorado-based Genomic AI company building the world's first scaled and standardized functional data platform to fast-forward genomics interpretation. The company introduces tens of thousands of precision variants into disease-relevant human cells and measures their effects at genome-scale, developing proprietary Atlases that connect genetic changes to biological function. Codebreaker works with clinical and biopharma collaborators to translate those insights into AI tools for genomics interpretation and research. Learn more at .

Ryan T. Gill

Codebreaker Labs

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Codebreaker Labs Raises Seed Round to Scale First-of-Its-Kind Data for Genomic AI News Provided By Codebreaker Labs September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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