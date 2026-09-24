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Online Residential IECC Energy Code Courses Trifecta, 3 online on-demand courses on understanding the 2021 & 2024 IECC International Energy Conservation Codes

- Dave C. | Valparaiso, INKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The introduction of the newest IECC International Energy Conservation Codes has caused some confusion among the residential building trades, including architects, engineers, and even energy code inspectors. The EnergySmart Institute has released three online, on-demand residential energy code courses to help address that confusion. The names of these courses are:.Overview of the IECC Residential Energy Code.The 2021 IECC Residential Energy Codes.The 2024 IECC Residential CodesThe 'Overview of the IECC Residential Energy Code' course explains the areas of residential structures that the code is focused on and the building science behind ensuring that energy items are properly installed and verified. This online course covers evaluation of these items as well as the testing that is involved in compliance oversight and what causes tests and verifications to fail. This course helps students understand why these code items are in place and the importance of the proper evaluation of the items. The other two courses provide specifics for each of the code releases.Residential chapters of the 2021 IECC and the changes and improvements over the previous Residential 2018 IECC are addressed in the 2021 IECC Residential Energy Codes course. Also covered are the multiple paths that are available to prove compliance. The new 'Additional Efficiency Package' item in the residential portion of the code is explained and the detailed options are presented. The impact of the 2021 IECC on existing residential buildings is covered for new changes and the portions that have not changed are included as well for clarification of this often-overlooked chapter.The technical details of the 2024 IECC residential chapters for residential units and small commercial buildings are the focus of the 2024 IECC Residential Energy Codes course. We discuss what has changed since the 2018 IECC as well as what has been incorporated in the 2024 version of the IECC as lessons learned from the 2021 IECC. Students will learn about all the options for proving compliance as well as the unique features of each compliance path. The existing buildings chapter of the residential energy codes was overhauled in this code release. The 2024 IECC Residential Codes course explains which parts of these codes are required for existing structures with additions or alterations or undergoing repairs or changes for change of use or occupancy.The EnergySmart Institute is an award-winning training organization and specializes in offering online and on-demand courses which fit into the busy schedules that affect our lives today. These courses have been taken by national and international students with positive testimonials and personal recommendations.Please take a moment to visit the courses listed in this press release and feel free to peruse other online on-demand courses offered by the EnergySmart Institute.

Ken Riead

EnergySmart Institute

+1 816-224-5550

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Online Residential IECC Energy Code Courses Trifecta News Provided By Hathmore Technologies, LLC September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Energy Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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