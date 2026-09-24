National Roadkill Day, Sept 25Th, Celebrates Roadkill As A Valuable Meat Source With The Launch Of Yellow Line Dining

Yellow Line Dining: America's Untapped Wild Food Source

"National Roadkill Day", Celebrated annually September 25, Challenges Americas to Rethink Roadkill as a Wild Sustainable Food Resource.

- J. Arneau MT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roadkill Art launches the 2026 national roadkill observance, with the new book“Yellow Line Dining”, America's Untapped Wild Food Source, Find It. Cook It. Eat It”. Taking readers through the details of roadside safety, wildlife roadkill laws, assessing a roadkill at the scene, field processing, transporting, and wild game cooking with 21 delicious recipes. The book has a straightforward purpose: Replace assumption about roadkill with knowledge about roadkill. Learning the value of roadkill through Yellow Line Dining could be what puts a new healthy meat source on a lot of tables.Americans have been conditioned to see roadkill beside a road and think, its waste. On National Roadkill Day, Roadkill Art is asking Americans to take a second look with a different perspective, that roadkill could be a valuable meat source. The day is intended to start a conversation about roadkill and the knowledge required to recover it safely, legally and responsibly. With less people hunting today there is an increase in the deer population and more available roadkill.Roadkill Art is a community of roadkill connoisseurs and experts that utilize roadkill for consumption with a mission to help put game meat on the table of others willing to give it a try. The community has a tool for easily finding roadkill, the Roadkill Art App. The app connects members nationwide including Hawaii and Alaska, reporting and retrieving roadkill. Reports log instantly onto the Map View and in the List View feed. Taking just one minute to report what you see in the app alerts fellow members, giving someone else the opportunity to legally recover high-quality meat that would otherwise be wasted."National Roadkill Day" is celebrated by cooking game meat recipes to introduce roadkill as edible and sharing them with first time game eaters. There are 331.8 million Americans who are not hunters making up 97.1% of the US population. Many have never had venison, bear, wild boar, squirrel or racoon, all excellent meat providers. The day brings awareness through delicious dishes like, Yellow Line Blazing Squashed Deer Burgers and Granny's Found Goulash, a venison stew. Roadkill puts fun in naming a dish. Choosing any of the recipes on the Roadkill Art website will surely win over first timers. /recipesRoadkill is not a separate category of meat, the biology does not change from being in a vehicle collision landing on asphalt instead of in a forest. Sustainability is often discussed in terms of recycling, utilizing left-overs, and reducing waste. Yet every year, millions of pounds of healthy wild game are left beside Americans roads. Unlike livestock, these animals required no feed, fencing, irrigation, antibiotics, or agricultural land, living as part of the natural ecosystem. Utilizing suitable roadkill does not create more wildlife collisions. It simply recognizes value in a resource that already exists, the volume available is simply too big to keep driving pass.Roadkill Art invites everyone to celebrate "National Roadkill Day" from the Roadkill Art App. Game meat cooks showcase their creativity turning ordinary roadkill into a delicious creation with their own platform in the 'Yellow Line Diner'. Find the diner in the app from the 'Map View' page, taping the quail opens up a world of cooking anything roadkill.The Roadkill Art team will be cooking an original recipe titled: Shoulda Stayed in the Swamp Thing on a Bun Grilled BBQ Gator Dog's. Though deer is the most available big game in the US, alligator is often retrieved in the 10 southern states; Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Florida produces more opportunities for alligator-vehicle collisions because its gator population is enormous. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service reported in 2026 nearly 5 million alligators in the southeastern US, including about 1.25 million in Florida."National Roadkill Day" is the day for bringing awareness to roadkill as an acceptable food choice with a positive impact on health. Once its learned roadkill is edible, roadkill left to vultures can provide as much as 50 lbs of meat. Take a second look with a new perspective, think delicious hearty meals for dinner. Prevent valuable game meat from going to waist, Stop for Roadkill.Happy National Roadkill Day!

Janet Arneau

Roadkill Art

+1 843-371-0763

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

Other

How to test Roadkill for Freshness

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Roadkill Day, Sept 25th, Celebrates Roadkill as a Valuable Meat Source with the Launch of "Yellow Line Dining" News Provided By Roadkill Art September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.