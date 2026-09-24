80% Of Professionals Have Collected Survey Data For Marketing Content That Never Got Published, Survey Finds

Flowerplot, the AI data storytelling platform, launches today to help marketers turn survey data into content, faster.

- Katherine Boyarsky, Founder, FlowerplotBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Companies spend significant budget on survey research, but new data finds that most teams are blocked by data analysis.According to new survey data from Flowerplot, the AI data storytelling platform for marketing teams launching today, 37% of companies spend between $150,000 and $500,000 annually on market research - surveys, panels, third-party data, and agencies - and another 10% spend upwards of $500,000. Turning that investment into finished content is slow and resource-heavy: 37% of teams say it takes one to two weeks or more to pull insights from survey data into marketing content, and the process involves four to five team members on average, from analysis through to publication.As a result, 80% of those surveyed say they've collected survey data intending to use it in marketing content, but never did.“Data analysts are underwater, and most marketers aren't comfortable working directly with data,” says Flowerplot cofounder Katherine Boyarsky.Boyarsky and cofounder Gabriela Pinto are also behind Datalily, the Boston-based content marketing and research studio that produces industry trends reports like the annual HubSpot State of Marketing Report, DoorDash Restaurant Trends Report, and Klaviyo AI Consumer Trends Report. Their work running hundreds of research studies and building marketing content from proprietary data highlighted the need for this new technology.Flowerplot is an all-in-one, easy-to-use platform that allows marketers to manage survey data, analyze survey results, uncover insights and generate charts with Dot, an AI agent built into the platform, design custom, branded data visualizations, and publish or export charts for content.As a designer, cofounder Gabriela Pinto knows the challenges that data visualization presents when working with survey data.“There are tools built for design, and others built for data visualization, but with either one you're sacrificing something,” says Pinto.“Flowerplot eliminates hours of manual work and helps improve accuracy because creative teams can work directly from survey data without having to manage data themselves.”Early users include the marketing teams at Rippling, Knak, Triple Whale, Wistia, and SuperOffice.“I've been so impressed by Flowerplot. We can use it for so much,” says Veronica Borg, Content Marketing Specialist at SuperOffice.“As a marketer, I'm used to prompting AI, but Flowerplot's AI agent makes it easy to get started. It's like having a data analyst partner to consult with. We went from getting into the tool to finding interesting insights quickly.”As part of the launch, the team hosted a networking event and launch party called 'Data in Bloom' at Citrus & Salt on Thursday, September 17.For media inquiries or interviews with the founders:Katherine BoyarskyFlowerplot LLC401-480-9495...About FlowerplotFlowerplot is the AI data storytelling platform for marketing teams. Flowerplot is trusted by leading software companies like Rippling, Knak, Triple Whale, Wistia, and SuperOffice, and was built by the team behind Datalily, the leading content marketing and research studio for B2B SaaS brands. Find out more or try it for free at flowerplot.Survey methodologyData is from a survey of 103 professionals at B2B and B2C companies who work directly with survey data or oversee teams working with survey data conducted via Centiment in August 2026.

Katherine Boyarsky

Flowerplot LLC

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80% of professionals have collected survey data for marketing content that never got published, survey finds News Provided By Flowerplot LLC September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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