Amego Launches Sidekicktm Spark, An AI Concierge Built For Event Websites

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New self-serve product lets event teams put agentic AI companion on their event website in under 10 minutes, without contacting sales.

- Scott OwensWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amego, the attendee experience platform used by teams at Docusign, ServiceNow and Google Cloud, announced SidekickTM Spark, an AI concierge built to live directly on event websites rather than inside a mobile app.Spark is a web-based extension of SidekickTM, the AI companion already used inside the Amego event app. Unlike a chatbot that waits for an attendee to type a question and answers using pre-written responses, Spark is built to anticipate what an attendee needs, such as a session recommendation or who to meet, and surface it before they have to search for it.“Every attendee at a 10,000-person event has the same three questions: where am I supposed to be, who should I meet, and what am I missing? Spark answers those before they're asked. It knows the agenda, the floor plan, and what you've already signed up for, so instead of you digging through an app, it taps you on the shoulder: your next session moved rooms, the person you wanted to meet is two aisles over, the keynote line is already forming. That's the difference between an app you search and a concierge who's paying attention,” said Scott Owens, Founder & CEO, Amego.Event teams don't need to already be Amego customers, or already be using the Amego event app, to get started. Spark can be added to any event website, regardless of how it was built, by signing up, connecting event data, and deploying it directly, with no sales call or onboarding meeting required. Amego says a team with no prior experience on the platform can go from sign-up to a live, working AI companion in under 10 minutes.How Spark works:. Anticipates attendee needs based on time of day, schedule, real-time changes, and attendee profile rather than waiting for a search query.. Surfaces session recommendations and networking suggestions automatically.. No app download or separate login required; it lives directly on the event website.. Deploys through Amego Admin, the content management system event teams already use to build and manage their Amego experiences, and goes live in under 10 minutes.SidekickTM Spark is available for event teams to try for free with self-serve setup, without contacting sales. To learn more about Spark, visit the Amego website.About AmegoAmego is an enterprise-grade event platform built for conferences, trade shows, and corporate events. Its fully customizable, branded mobile app pairs with SidekickTM, an AI companion that personalizes the experience for every attendee at scale, from real-time notifications and networking recommendations to features that keep them engaged throughout the event. Founded in 2021 by longtime event-industry veteran Scott Owens, Amego is used by teams at Docusign, Google, and ServiceNow. Amego has been named a Leader in G2's Mobile Event Apps Grid, with a 100% score for Ease of Doing Business With, and is SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliant. Learn more at

Rachel Sawyer

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SidekickTM Spark: The AI Concierge for Your Event Website | Amego

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Amego Launches SidekickTM Spark, an AI Concierge Built for Event Websites News Provided By Amego September 24, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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