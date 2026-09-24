Punjab Minister Accuses Centre Of Targeting States Governed By Opposition Parties

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjab Cabinet Minister Lalchand Singh Kataruchak on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing the Central government of using institutions like the Election Commission, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to intimidate political opponents and target states governed by Opposition parties.

Kataruchak said the BJP came to power in 2014 with major promises like Rs 25 Lakh in every account and two crore jobs every year, but instead of fulfilling those commitments, the Modi government had increasingly relied on what he described as unconstitutional methods and the misuse of Central institutions.

He said, "Wherever the BJP feels politically threatened, instead of facing its opponents politically, it sends agencies such as the ED and the Election Commission to create fear and pressure Opposition leaders and workers”.

Referring to the Delhi elections, Kataruchak said officials and political leaders were intimidated and a climate of fear was deliberately created before the polls.

He claimed false cases were registered against AAP leaders, who were kept in jail for months and years, only for courts to subsequently reject or quash the cases.

He also referred to the latest controversy surrounding the Election Commission, saying the public had witnessed serious questions being raised about the functioning of the institution.

He said two Election Commissioners had repeatedly written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar raising objections to the process being followed.

He said these developments, along with the ED's actions, had brought back concerns that senior judges had raised years ago about the country's democratic institutions.

Turning to Punjab, Kataruchak alleged that the ED was continuously targeting AAP leaders and workers.

Referring to the search at the house of a relative of an AAP minister in Ludhiana, he said the officials conducted the search in the absence of the family member while his elderly parents were present, but reportedly left without recovering anything.

He also recalled an ED search conducted around two months ago at the residence of a person close to him, saying that after a 16-hour search, the agency had left without finding anything and had provided this in writing.

Kataruchak said Punjab would not be intimidated by such actions.“We are sons of Punjab and we will stand against such actions and face them firmly,” he said, asserting that the people of Punjab would give a strong democratic response to the BJP's politics of intimidation.