Meta's Muse, AI Hardware Push Could Drive New Revenue Streams, Says Citizens - Sees Nearly 19% Upside



Citizens raised Meta's price target to $885 from $770 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating.

Meta is bringing Muse to its AI glasses as it expands its wearable lineup to more than 100 options by year-end. The company also unveiled Muse Charm and Meta VR Glasses, which are scheduled to launch in spring 2027 for $1,299.99.

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) received a price-target hike from Citizens on Thursday, with the firm pointing to an increasingly artificial intelligence (AI)-first hardware ecosystem and early momentum around Muse as potential drivers of new monetization opportunities.

According to TheFly, Citizens raised its META price target to $885 from $770 while maintaining an 'Outperform' rating. The new target implies roughly 19% upside from Meta's Wednesday close of $744.10.

Citizens Sees AI Hardware Strengthening Muse

Citizens said Meta Connect 2026 highlighted how the company's hardware strategy could reinforce its broader AI ecosystem, while the consumer-focused Muse agent could help Meta capture a larger share of AI usage and eventually create new ways to monetize that engagement, per TheFly.

The view puts Meta's growing device portfolio alongside its personal AI agent Muse as part of the same opportunity: expanding where consumers can access the agent rather than limiting it to phones and computers.

At Connect, the company's flagship event, Meta announced that it is bringing Muse to its AI glasses, allowing users to interact with the personal agent hands-free throughout the day. The integration could help users turn conversations into actions, such as adding items to shopping lists or coordinating plans, it said.

Meta Expands Its AI Device Lineup

Meta also unveiled Ray-Ban Meta Audio, its first audio glasses, featuring open-ear audio and AI in what the company described as its slimmest and lightest frames yet. The glasses offer up to 12 hours of battery life and start at $349.

By the end of the year, Meta expects to offer more than 100 glasses options across Ray-Ban, Oakley and Meta Glasses, significantly expanding the number of devices through which its AI services can reach consumers.

The company also introduced Muse Charm, a pocket-sized device built around Muse and a real-time voice model. Meta said it will disclose more details about the product later this year. Meta separately unveiled Meta VR Glasses, its latest virtual reality device. They are scheduled to go on sale in spring 2027 for $1,299.99.

The expanding lineup supports the central argument behind Citizens' higher target: hardware could give Muse broader distribution, while growing consumer AI usage could eventually provide Meta with additional monetization opportunities.

Retail Sentiment Around META Stock

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock remained 'bullish' amid high message volume at the time of this writing. The stock traded more than 2% lower in Thursday's premarket trade.

META stock retail sentiment on September 24 as of 06:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

In the last five days, Meta stock has surged more than 10%, making them the best-performing Mag 7 stock.

So far this year, the stock has risen over 14%. In comparison, the Vanguard Morningstar Growth ETF (VUG) and Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS), which hold META stock, have risen around 11% and 10%, respectively, over the same period.

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