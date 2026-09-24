UP Woman Arranges Daughter-In-Law's Second Marriage Weeks After Son's Death

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar did something very different to support her widowed daughter-in-law after she lost her son: she set up her wedding and sent her off to a new home with the family's blessing.

The woman, Sunita, set up the marriage of her daughter-in-law Meenakshi to Yogesh, a chaat vendor from Narayanpur in Rajasthan. Meenakshi agreed to the ceremony, which took place at an Arya Samaj temple on Wednesday. All the necessary rituals were carried out. Meenakshi, originally from Haridwar, had married Rohit around ten years ago. The couple had two daughters, seven-year-old Ritu and one-and-a-half-year-old Avika, and were living a happy family life.

Their lives changed suddenly in August. Rohit's father, who worked as a mason and had been battling cancer, died on August 14. Rohit died the following day, August 15, leaving Meenakshi widowed with two young daughters.

Sunita thought about her daughter-in-law's future during the tragedy and decided that Meenakshi should have another chance at a stable life. She set up her marriage to Yogesh after talking with her about the choice and getting her approval.

The wedding also saw Meenakshi's younger brother-in-law, Mohit, take on the role of her brother. He performed the Kanyadaan ritual and took part in the customary responsibilities during the ceremony. After the wedding, Sunita and Mohit also pledged to remain connected with Meenakshi and continue their relationship with her despite her moving to a new home. Meenakshi, meanwhile, appeared happy with the new beginning.