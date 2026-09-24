Momcozy Announces Warranty Coverage, Replace-Not-Repair Service And Lactation Support

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy is highlighting its commitment to supporting moms beyond the initial purchase through product warranty coverage, a replace-not-repair service approach and access to IBCLC-certified lactation consultants. Together, these services are designed to provide moms and families with practical support throughout their experience with Momcozy products. Full warranty and service terms are available on the Momcozy Global Service Policy page.

Momcozy provides warranty coverage across its product categories, with coverage periods varying by product type and market. Electrical products, including the wearable breast pump and video baby monitor lines, carry a two-year standard warranty in major markets including the United States. Textile and household products, including the pregnancy belly band and baby high chair lines, are covered under separate warranty periods based on market. Across covered categories, Momcozy follows a replace-not-repair approach. When a covered issue can be resolved with a replacement part, the part is provided at no cost; when the main unit is affected or a part replacement cannot resolve the issue, customers receive a replacement unit of the same model. Full warranty terms, including coverage periods by product category and market, eligibility and exclusions, are available through the Momcozy Global Service Policy.

Momcozy also offers returns and refunds for eligible purchases, with unopened products generally eligible for return within 30 days of delivery with valid proof of purchase. Beyond the standard warranty, optional Extended Protection Plans are available through third-party partners Seel and Xcotton at checkout. Full eligibility requirements, return terms and protection plan details are available through Momcozy's published service policies.

Momcozy's customer support also extends beyond the products themselves. Moms can book one-to-one sessions with IBCLC-certified lactation consultants, providing access to professional breastfeeding guidance as part of the company's ongoing breastfeeding support program. Momcozy is also expanding digital assistance throughout the customer experience and using feedback from moms to inform ongoing product and service improvements.As of September 24, 2026, Momcozy holds a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, reflecting customer feedback on experiences with the brand, its products and services.

About Momcozy









Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Chosen by more than 6 million moms and families1 across 80 countries and regions, Momcozy holds the global #1 market share in wearable breast pumps2 and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.

Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy, visit .

Momcozy global sales data as of June 2026. "Moms and families" is used to describe our brand audience.Based on the global market share of wearable breast pumps Grand View Research, 2024. CONTACT: Gabrielle Zollner...