Whitetip Investments Marks 10 Years Of Regulation, Transparency & Responsible Trading

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitetip Investments A.E.P.E.Y. is marking its 10th anniversary this year, celebrating a decade built on regulation, transparency and responsible trading practices. Founded in Athens in 2016, the company has grown from a newly authorized brokerage into a regulated investment firm serving private and institutional clients across Europe, offering brokerage, investment advisory and investment banking services, and the milestone arrives as Whitetip sets out its priorities for the decade ahead.

The anniversary comes at a moment when financial markets have never been more accessible. With digital platforms, investors can gain exposure to markets around the world from almost anywhere. But the same digital environment has also created new challenges, with consumers increasingly exposed to misleading investment offers, unregulated platforms and financial scams.

That makes the question of who stands behind an investment service increasingly important.

Over the past decade, Whitetip has built a client base of over 1,000 clients, while expanding its services and its connections to international financial markets.

From Regulation to Global Market Access

Whitetip's development has coincided with a fundamental change in how investors access financial markets.

In January 2017, the company entered into a partnership agreement with Saxo Bank and today describes itself as the exclusive Introducing Broker (IB) partner of Saxo Bank in Greece. The partnership has formed an important part of Whitetip's brokerage offering, with its TraderGO platform powered by Saxo Bank and access to 36+ international markets across major asset classes.

For investors, this illustrates how technology and international partnerships can make global markets more accessible. But access itself is only one part of the equation.

As online investing continues to expand, investors also need to understand the framework behind the service they are using, including who regulates the firm, how client funds are handled, what risks apply and what information is available before a transaction takes place.

The Role of Regulation in Financial Services

For Whitetip, regulation is not simply a license to operate. It is part of the framework surrounding its relationship with clients.

Whitetip Investments is authorized and supervised by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) under Authorization No. 18/768 dated 27 October 2016. The company provides information covering its regulatory framework, pricing, order execution, product risks and other pre-contractual information through its website.

This distinction has become increasingly relevant as financial services move online.

A consumer searching for an investment opportunity today may encounter legitimate regulated firms alongside companies or websites whose regulatory status is unclear. Verifying whether an investment firm is authorized by a recognized regulator can therefore be an important first step before engaging with a financial service.

Whitetip also states that client funds are held in segregated accounts in accordance with applicable investor protection and safeguarding requirements.

For consumers, these are not simply technical regulatory details. They are part of the broader framework intended to promote transparency and investor protection.

"Access to global markets is only one part of the investment equation. For us, it is equally important that this access is supported by regulation, transparency and responsible practices. Our relationship with Saxo Bank has been an important part of developing that offering while maintaining the standards investors should expect from a regulated investment firm," said Babis Angeletopoulos, CEO of Whitetip Investments.

Transparency Over Hype

The growth of online investing has also changed how people receive financial information.

Market commentary, trading strategies and investment opportunities are now promoted across social media, websites and digital advertising. While this can make financial information more accessible, it can also make it harder for consumers to distinguish between education, marketing and potentially misleading claims.

Whitetip's approach increasingly places education alongside access. Its recent investment education series addresses common misconceptions around topics including risk and volatility, dividends, trading strategies, consistency and the idea that trading success happens overnight.

The principle is straightforward: greater access should be accompanied by greater understanding.

This is particularly important for products involving significant risk. Whitetip itself highlights that CFDs and Forex are complex instruments and that retail investors can lose money rapidly due to leverage.

Responsible trading therefore means recognizing both opportunity and risk rather than presenting financial markets through the lens of guaranteed outcomes or quick gains.

More Than Brokerage

While brokerage and global market access remain an important part of Whitetip's business, the company has developed a broader financial services offering over the past decade.

Its investment advisory services are designed around clients' objectives, financial circumstances, knowledge, experience and risk profiles, with the company using a MiFID II suitability assessment when developing investment plans. Its advisory offering serves private, high-net-worth and corporate clients.

Whitetip has developed an investment banking and corporate finance business supporting companies across different stages of their development, from start-ups and fundraising to restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and broader financial advisory mandates.

Its track record includes acting as sole financial adviser to the Folli Follie Group in its second consent solicitation process, which formed part of a €451 million financial restructuring, as well as completing financing rounds for start-ups during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Over the years, Whitetip has also undertaken a range of complex investment banking mandates, including financing, restructuring and strategic advisory projects.

This broader range of activities has helped position Whitetip as more than an online brokerage provider, with expertise spanning brokerage, investment advisory and investment banking.

Building the Next Decade

Whitetip's first decade reflects the wider evolution of financial services: from traditional market access towards increasingly digital, international and technology-driven investment experiences.

The company was established in November 2016, entered its Saxo Bank partnership in January 2017 and subsequently expanded into corporate finance, special situations and investment advisory. In 2021, it was recognized by Global Business and Finance Review as the Fastest Growing Investment Banking Firm in Greece for 2021.

As Whitetip looks towards its next decade, this direction is reflected in the company's mission to provide personalized and innovative investment solutions while maintaining transparent and responsible services tailored to clients' individual financial needs.

After 10 years of growth, regulation and global market access, Whitetip Investments is looking ahead with a clear focus: making investing more accessible while ensuring that access is supported by transparency, expertise and responsible practices.

About Whitetip Investments A.E.P.E.Y.

Founded in Athens in 2016, Whitetip Investments A.E.P.E.Y. is a regulated investment firm authorized and supervised by the Hellenic Capital Market Commission (HCMC) under Authorization No. 18/768. Whitetip provides brokerage, investment advisory and investment banking services to private and institutional clients across Europe, and is the exclusive Introducing Broker (IB) partner of Saxo Bank in Greece, offering market access through its TraderGO platform to 36+ international markets. For more information, user can visit whitetip.gr.

Contact

Relationship Manager

Julia Bardi

WHITETIP INVESTMENTS A.E.P.E.Y

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