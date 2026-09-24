Screna AI Connects Interview Insights, AI Practice And Human Expertise For Job Seekers

Screna AI

The platform connects real interview insights, role-specific mock interviews and expert mentorship in one structured preparation workflow.

- Zhou QianNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Screna AI is bringing research, practice and expert guidance into one interview-preparation experience for job seekers navigating increasingly competitive hiring processes.Candidates often prepare across multiple disconnected sources: forum threads for recent interview experiences, generic question banks for practice, standalone AI tools for mock sessions and separate coaching services for feedback. Screna is designed to reduce that fragmentation by helping users move from understanding what may be evaluated, to practicing in context, to improving weak areas with clearer next steps.A preparation workflow built around real interview contextThe workflow begins with InterviewPrep Note, a directory that, as of September 2026, spans 704 companies and 18,820 total interview notes organized by company, role, level and interview stage. Rather than presenting one interview report as a fixed company process, Screna uses these reports as preparation signals that can help candidates recognize recurring themes, question formats and evaluation areas.Candidates can then turn that context into practice through AI Mock Interview sessions tailored to a target role, job description, resume background, interview type, difficulty and session length. This makes it possible to focus practice on a specific upcoming opportunity instead of working through the same broad set of prompts regardless of role or seniority.After each session, structured feedback helps candidates identify where an answer lost clarity, lacked depth or needed a stronger structure. Across different interview types, that feedback can focus attention on communication, structure, technical depth, problem-solving and other evaluation signals that frequently determine whether an otherwise strong answer is convincing. The goal is not simply to complete more mock interviews, but to create a repeatable cycle of practice, feedback and adjustment.Where human judgment still mattersScrena also offers one-on-one mentorship with more than 19 industry professionals for situations where automated feedback benefits from deeper interpretation. Mentor sessions can be used to strengthen behavioral stories, technical communication, product thinking, answer structure and interview strategy, or to review recurring weaknesses identified during AI practice.This combination reflects Screna's broader view of career preparation: AI is effective for repetition, personalization and immediate feedback, while experienced professionals remain valuable for nuance, prioritization and high-stakes decisions. The platform is designed to make those two layers complementary rather than interchangeable.Moving beyond a single mock interviewScrena supports candidates preparing for technical and non-technical roles, including software engineering, product management and data science. Its broader interview-to-offer approach is intended to help users connect research, repeated practice and expert guidance over time, rather than treating interview preparation as a one-session activity.Users can start with Screna's free plan, which provides limited InterviewPrep Note access and the ability to book one-on-one mentorship sessions. Additional practice credits can be purchased as needed, while paid plans include monthly credits and broader InterviewPrep Note access for candidates preparing on more intensive timelines.To learn more, visit screna.About Screna AIScrena AI is a career technology company focused on helping candidates make better preparation decisions in high-stakes hiring. Built for students, early-career applicants and experienced professionals pursuing competitive roles, Screna develops tools and services that turn fragmented job-search information into practical preparation. The company's long-term goal is to make career preparation more structured, accessible and outcome-oriented as candidates move from opportunity discovery toward interviews and job offers.

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Screna AI Connects Interview Insights, AI Practice and Human Expertise for Job Seekers News Provided By Screna AI September 24, 2026, 11:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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