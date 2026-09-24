Lauren Lashae Owens, Recognized By Influential Women, Connects Strategy, Data, And Human Judgment To Drive Growth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A Power Digital Account Director and growth strategist has built her career by connecting business challenges with the people, data, technology, and decisions that move them forward.Long Beach, California – Lauren LaShae Owens has built her career around curiosity and a willingness to look deeper when the obvious answer does not tell the whole story.As an Account Director, Lauren helps organizations understand what is happening within their businesses, why it is happening, and what they can do next. Her perspective has been shaped by years of working across strategy and execution, where she learned that strong marketing decisions rarely come from looking at a single metric, channel, or moment in isolation.Lauren entered the marketing industry without formal experience. She learned by asking questions, taking on work that stretched her abilities, and staying curious enough to keep learning when she did not have the answer.That approach took her from intern to Head of Activation and eventually into account leadership. More importantly, it taught her how much can change when someone is willing to take ownership before a title tells them they are ready.One piece of advice has stayed with her throughout that journey. Do not let a title stop you.Some of the most important opportunities in Lauren's career came because she was willing to solve a problem, learn a new skill, or contribute to a conversation before anyone formally asked her to. Over time, she stopped seeing readiness as something another person had to confirm.That lesson now influences how she leads others.Lauren encourages people to ask the question they are thinking about, share the perspective they bring to the room, and remain open to opportunities that stretch them. For young women building careers in marketing and leadership, she hopes they learn earlier than she did that they never need to shrink themselves to fit the room they are in.Confidence does not require having every answer. Lauren's own career taught her that some of the most valuable questions come from being willing to admit there is more to understand.Her perspective on growth has also been shaped by the people in her life.Lauren left home young and spent years believing independence meant being able to figure everything out herself. Determination helped her survive and build a life, but experience eventually expanded her understanding of strength.Some of the people who changed her life the most never solved a problem for her. They helped her see something differently.Leaders challenged her professionally. Friends offered perspective when she needed it. Her family gave her reasons to keep growing. Her husband encouraged her to see possibilities she could not always see for herself.Those experiences changed the way Lauren thinks about leadership. She wants the people around her to leave conversations with greater clarity, stronger questions, and a broader view of what might be possible.That same curiosity shapes the way she approaches artificial intelligence.Lauren sees AI as a powerful way to accelerate work that once required significantly more time to analyze. It can surface patterns, organize information, expand access to knowledge, and give people the ability to explore questions faster.As those capabilities grow, Lauren sees human judgment becoming even more valuable.Data can show what is happening. Technology can help uncover patterns faster. People bring the context needed to understand why those patterns matter and determine what to do with that information.For Lauren, the opportunity is learning how to use all three well.Her career has consistently required that kind of adaptability. Marketing has changed. Technology has changed. Her responsibilities have changed. Each stage has required her to learn, adjust, and continue moving forward.Transparency, honesty, loyalty, and adaptability have remained consistent throughout those changes.Lauren values clear communication because it creates trust. She values loyalty because some of the greatest opportunities in her life have grown from relationships built over time. She values adaptability because very little about her own journey unfolded according to a predetermined plan.Outside of her work with clients and teams, Lauren writes about leadership, growth, perspective, and the experiences that shape how people show up for one another.Much of that writing comes back to something her own life continues to reinforce. Where you begin can shape your perspective, but it does not determine how far you can go.Being recognized by Influential Women comes during another period of growth in Lauren's life and career. She sees the recognition as an opportunity to reflect on the people, decisions, questions, and experiences that helped her get here while continuing to think about what comes next.“Every experience shapes perspective, and perspective shapes everything that follows. Growth begins when we become willing to see something differently.”Learn More about Lauren LaShae Owens:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Lauren LaShae Owens, Recognized By Influential Women, Connects Strategy, Data, And Human Judgment To Drive Growth News Provided By Influential Women September 24, 2026, 11:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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