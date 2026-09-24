Winners Announced: 3Rd Quarter Volume 43 Writers And Illustrators Of The Future Contests

Third Quarter Writers and Illustrators of the Future Volume 43 Logo

The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests announce the Winners and Finalists for the 3rd Quarter of Year 43, April 1 - June 30, 2026.

- L. Ron Hubbard, Contest FounderLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests are pleased to announce the third-quarter [April 1 - June 30, 2026] winners, for its 43rd year. Congratulations to the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest winners!For the Writers of the Future Contest, the winners are:First Place – A.Q. Chang from CaliforniaSecond Place – Steven Novick from New YorkThird Place – Cara Giles from UtahFor the Illustrators of the Future Contest, the winners are:Victor Araujo from EcuadorSandy Butchers from NetherlandsAlain Mogena from CubaThe complete list of Finalists, Semi-Finalists, Silver Honorable Mentions, and Honorable Mentions is available at .In 1985, with the release of the first volume of the series, L. Ron Hubbard wrote,“A culture is as rich and as capable of surviving as it has imaginative artists.... It is with this in mind that I initiated a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” And with that, the longest-running and most successful science fiction and fantasy competition for new writers and artists began.The Contest Director, Joni Labaqui, stated,“With entrants from over 175 countries and winners from 54 countries, Writers and Illustrators of the Future enables aspiring writers and artists from all over the world to have that opportunity for discovery, and so launch their dreamed-of careers.”The award-winning writers and illustrators will be flown to Hollywood for a week-long workshop with Contest judges, some of the field's biggest names, and a lavish awards ceremony.Writer judges are Kevin J. Anderson, Doug Beason, Gregory Benford, Orson Scott Card, Brian Herbert, Nina Kiriki Hoffman, Hugh Howey, Nancy Kress, Katherine Kurtz, Mark Leslie Lefebvre, Todd McCaffrey, Rebecca Moesta, Larry Niven, Jody Lynn Nye, Nnedi Okorafor, Tim Powers, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brandon Sanderson, Robert J. Sawyer, Robert Silverberg, Dean Wesley Smith, S.M. Stirling, and Sean Williams.Illustrator judges are Echo Chernik, Lazarus Chernik, Ciruelo, Vincent Di Fate, Diane Dillon, Bob Eggleton, Craig Elliott, Larry Elmore, Laura Freas Beraha, Brian C. Hailes, Brittany Jackson, Val Lakey Lindahn, Stephan Martiniere, Sergey Poyarkov, Rob Prior, Irvin Rodriguez, Dan dos Santos, Shaun Tan, Tom Wood, and Stephen Youll.The Contests' success is evident in the accomplishments of their winners. The 583 writing contest winners and published finalists have written over 8,000 novels and short stories, with sales topping 60 million copies. The 430 illustrating contest winners have contributed to over 700 books, 500 comics, and 130 major motion pictures, gaming feature films, TV shows, and documentaries.For more information on the Contests, visit .

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Winners Announced: 3rd Quarter Volume 43 Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests News Provided By Galaxy Press September 24, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional...



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