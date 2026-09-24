DEBORAH ANN MACK OF DAM FASHION TO SHOWCASE CUSTOM BRIDAL DESIGN AT HARRAH's ATLANTIC CITY POOLSIDE WEDDING EXPERIENCE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) West Chester designer brings a personalized approach to bridal and wedding fashion to Harrah's Resort Atlantic City on September 27

- Deborah Ann Mack ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WEST CHESTER, Pa. - As couples increasingly seek wedding experiences that reflect their individual style, designer Deborah Ann Mack of DAM Fashion will showcase her personalized approach to bridal and custom fashion at the Poolside Wedding Experience at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Sunday, September 27, 2026.Mack will introduce attendees to a custom bridal experience centered on the individual woman - her style, shape, vision, and the way she wants to feel on one of life's most memorable occasions.“Bridal fashion should reflect the woman wearing it, not simply follow a trend,” said Deborah Ann Mack, founder of DAM Fashion.“Custom design gives each bride the opportunity to create something personal to her story, her style, and her celebration.”DAM Fashion offers custom wedding gowns through its dedicated bridal services while also designing luxury clothing for women beyond the wedding day. Mack's work includes custom coats, dresses, blouses, skirts, pants, eveningwear, and special occasion designs, with each garment developed around the individual client.That personalized approach extends beyond the bride. Mothers of the bride and groom, bridesmaids, and other women participating in a wedding can also work with Mack to create attire tailored to their individual style, body, role in the celebration, and personal preferences.Rather than beginning with standardized sizing or asking a woman to adapt to an existing garment, Mack's custom process begins with the client. Consultations explore personal style, measurements, fabric, silhouette, and design details, allowing the finished garment to be developed around the woman who will wear it.The Poolside Wedding Experience at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City will bring couples and families together with wedding professionals to explore ideas, services, and inspiration for upcoming celebrations. DAM Fashion's participation will introduce attendees to an approach that places individuality, fit, craftsmanship, and personal expression at the center of bridal and wedding fashion.During the September 27 event, Mack will meet with attendees to discuss custom bridal and special occasion design and introduce prospective clients to the personalized design experience offered through DAM Fashion.DAM Fashion serves clients locally, nationally, and internationally through in-person and virtual consultations while maintaining its West Chester boutique for women seeking custom fashion and dedicated bridal services.EVENT INFORMATIONThe Poolside Wedding Experience will take place Sunday, September 27, 2026, at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey.Tickets and additional event information are available at:About Deborah Ann Mack / DAM FashionDeborah Ann Mack is an award-recognized designer and entrepreneur based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and the founder of DAM Fashion, a boutique specializing in custom garments, including wedding gowns, luxury outerwear, and special occasion designs.Her work is recognized for its focus on craftsmanship, personalized design, and timeless style. Through DAM Fashion, she serves clients nationally and internationally through both in-person and virtual consultations.Mack has received multiple recognitions for her work and leadership, including being named a Top 3 Women's Clothing Store in West Chester, Pennsylvania (19380) for 2026 by BusinessRate and being featured among the“Most Powerful Women Leaders to Watch in 2026” by All Around Worlds.She is also featured in the leadership book Take Command: Find Your Inner Strength, Build Enduring Relationships, and Live the Life You Want, authored by Joe Hart and Michael A. Crom and published by Simon & Schuster.

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DEBORAH ANN MACK OF DAM FASHION TO SHOWCASE CUSTOM BRIDAL DESIGN AT HARRAH'S ATLANTIC CITY POOLSIDE WEDDING EXPERIENCE News Provided By DAM Fashions® September 24, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional...



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