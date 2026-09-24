Morisot Invites Emerging Art Writers To Submit Proposals For Year- Round Publication

London's nomadic gallery and publication invites critical writing on contemporary art, building on its debut exhibition and artist talk.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Morisot, a London-based curatorial platform, nomadic gallery and publication, is inviting proposals from emerging artists and writers through its ongoing, year-round open call. The programme seeks critical and academic perspectives on contemporary artists and media, continuing Morisot's publishing activity between exhibitions.Founded in February 2026 by curator Mei Bassett-Chan and artist Sebastian Alabaster, Morisot brings contemporary art into conversation with contemporary theory. Its publishing programme provides a space for the next generation to examine the ideas, research and questions that inform artistic practice.Applicants are asked to submit a short CV outlining their experience and a brief synopsis of their proposed writing. Proposals are reviewed individually on their merits, with no fixed submission deadline. Submissions are free, and contributions are unpaid. Publication is subject to editorial selection. Selected contributors will have their work published and shared through Morisot's channels, with potential involvement in future projects.The call focuses on new perspectives on contemporary practice. Morisot aims to make room for emerging voices and to give readers access to the thinking behind artworks, alongside the experience of viewing them.“Morisot's mission is to help spotlight the academic nature of artists practices in their own words,” said Sebastian Alabaster, co-founder of Morisot.The programme builds on Morisot's debut exhibition,“Imaginary Possession”, held at Greatorex, an artist project space in London. The exhibition brought together Alabaster's large abstract works and Gabriel Campbell's figurative paintings. Alabaster's practice explores instability and fragmentation through painting, moving image and performance, while Campbell works with archival photographic material and oil painting to investigate time, form and the loss of visual information.A subsequent artist talk at The Warburg Institute explored the practices and themes behind the exhibition. The event brought the artists and Morisot's founders into conversation with an audience, extending the exhibition's discussion beyond the gallery setting.Morisot operates through pop-up exhibitions without a permanent gallery space. It produces physical catalogues for exhibitions and makes its writing available through its Substack publication, reflecting the founders' commitment to free access to art discourse. Bassett-Chan, who studies at The Courtauld, co-founded the platform with Alabaster to connect curatorial work, artistic practice and critical discussion.Prospective contributors can send their CV and synopsis to contact (at) morisot (dot) uk. Existing writing is available at .About MorisotMorisot is a London-based curatorial platform, nomadic gallery and publication founded in February 2026 by Mei Bassett-Chan and Sebastian Alabaster. Named after the French Impressionist painter Berthe Morisot, it connects contemporary art and theory through exhibitions, artist discussions, printed catalogues and online writing.

Sebastian Alabaster, Co-founder

Morisot

+44 7470 554542

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Morisot Invites Emerging Art Writers to Submit Proposals for Year- Round Publication News Provided By Morisot September 24, 2026, 11:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.