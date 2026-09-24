ARWR Stock: Goldman Sachs Resumes Coverage With $74 Target As Clinical Catalysts Near



Goldman Analyst Andrea Newkirk highlighted acquisition activity and positive clinical catalysts as key supports for biotech's recent performance.

Earlier this month, Citi kept a Buy rating and $108 price target on Arrowhead, while placing the stock on its“upside 30-day catalyst watch” ahead of clinical data. Arrowhead reported interim topline results from its Phase 1/2a ARO-DIMER-PA trial, an investigational RNAi therapy targeting the PCSK9 and APOC3 genes.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) is drawing fresh Wall Street attention after Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of the biotechnology company with a 'Neutral' rating and $74 price target. The firm highlighted its preference for biotech companies with“de-risked commercial execution and underappreciated pipeline optionality,” according to The Fly.

At the time of writing on Thursday morning, ARWR stock was trading marginally in the red.

Goldman Sachs analyst Andrea Newkirk said biotech stocks have continued to outperform despite elevated macro volatility and rising interest rates, with the rally supported by acquisition activity, positive clinical catalysts and a more constructive regulatory outlook, according to the research note published by The Fly.

ARO-DIMER-PA Delivers Interim Data

On Sept. 15, Arrowhead announced interim topline results from the Phase 1/2a clinical trial of ARO-DIMER-PA, an investigational RNAi therapy designed to silence the PCSK9 and APOC3 genes.

The company reported mean maximal single-dose reductions of 72% in serum PCSK9 and 88% in APOC3. Arrowhead said the trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ARO-DIMER-PA in healthy volunteers and patients with mixed hyperlipidemia.

Arrowhead said additional results from the study will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical congress.

Plozasiran Moves Toward Regulatory Filing

Separately, Arrowhead announced in August that it had acquired a U.S. FDA Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher. The company plans to use the voucher with a supplemental New Drug Application for plozasiran in severe hypertriglyceridemia, and said it expects to submit the application before the end of 2026.

Arrowhead also reported in its fiscal third-quarter update that its Phase 3 SHASTA-3 and SHASTA-4 studies of plozasiran met their primary and all prespecified secondary endpoints.

Arrowhead Q3 Revenue Rises, But Net Loss Widened

For the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2026, Arrowhead reported $75.3 million in revenue, up from $27.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The company reported a $194.3 million net loss attributable to Arrowhead, or $1.36 per diluted share, compared with a $175.2 million net loss in the prior-year quarter.

As of June 30, Arrowhead had $19.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, plus $1.547 billion in available-for-sale securities.

Citi Sees Near-Term Catalyst For ARWR

Citi analyst Eric Joseph maintained a Buy rating and $108 price target on Arrowhead on Sept. 9, while adding the stock to an“upside 30-day catalyst watch,” according to The Fly.

The analyst said the company's upcoming clinical data could be a near-term catalyst and highlighted Arrowhead's broader pipeline opportunity. The Citi note came ahead of Arrowhead's Sept. 15 announcement of interim topline results from the ARO-DIMER-PA Phase 1/2a study.

Retail View On ARWR

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ARWR stock jumped from 'neutral' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while retail chatter stayed 'normal'.

ARWR stock has dropped about 4% year to date.

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