US Envoy Reviews Yudh Abhyas 2026, Lauds Strong Defence Partnership

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan on Thursday to review the ongoing bilateral military Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, where contingents from the Indian Army and the US Army are conducting joint training operations.

US Envoy Hails Defence Partnership

Sharing his observations on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor wrote, "Impressive to see U.S. and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership, trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what @USArmy and @adgpi are achieving together." Impressive to see U.S. and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defense partnership: trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what @USArmy and @adgpi are achieving together. twitter/TAZB3tqtsX - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) September 24, 2026

Marking his arrival at the site, Gor also posted on X, "Just touched down at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan for Yudh Abhyas 2026, India's largest bilateral defence exercise with any nation. Looking forward to seeing US Army and Indian troops train side by side."

Exercise Spans Mountain and Desert Terrains

The 22nd edition of the joint exercise officially opened on September 15 at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand. The ceremony was led by Major General Amaresh Gunjan, General Officer Commanding of the 14 Infantry Division, alongside Colonel Benjamin Jackman, Commander of the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, US Army, addressing 600 personnel from each national contingent. The current drills are proceeding simultaneously across Auli and the Rajasthan firing range.

Enhanced Interoperability Drills

Detailing the scope of tactical manoeuvres, the Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information noted on X, "Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026 witnessed enhanced interoperability between the Indian Army and US Army, achieved through integrated training across mountainous and desert terrain. From small-arms firing and artillery engagements to long-range weapon systems and attack helicopter operations, both armies trained through coordinated drills, synchronised battle procedures and combined-arms employment."

The directorate added, "The exercise strengthened mutual understanding, operational coordination, confidence and the ability to operate together across diverse battlefields. From Shared Training to Shared Capability - Building a Stronger Partnership."

Technology and Expert Exchange

The engagement is engineered to elevate the joint operational proficiency of both armed forces for Integrated Battle Groups deployed across varied landscapes, emphasising infantry tactics and procedural synchronisation. According to an official Ministry of Defence statement, technology integration remains a primary pillar of the curriculum: "Technology infusion will form a key focus area. The training will include the employment of drones and autonomous systems for surveillance and reconnaissance as well as demonstration of contemporary weapon systems will be undertaken at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges."

The ministry further stated, "Subject Matter Experts from both Armies will also exchange views on emerging technologies and developments in multi-domain warfare. The exercise provides an opportunity for both Armies to share tactics, techniques and procedures; and enhance their ability to undertake coordinated military operations across varied terrain and operational environment."

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