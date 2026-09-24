Cauvery Dispute: Will Release Water Only If Available, Says CM Shivakumar

Cauvery water will be released only if available: CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressing the ongoing Cauvery water-sharing dispute, asserted that the state will release water only if it is available, noting that reservoir inflows have halted due to a lack of rainfall. Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar stated that the state government is under significant pressure and plans to file an appeal regarding the matter. "We will release water only if it is available; however, the inflow into our reservoirs has stopped. We are under immense pressure as the rains have ceased, and we intend to file an appeal. I will review the matter of filing an appeal during the special session meeting this evening. The Irrigation Minister is with us," said Shivakumar.

SC Considers Tamil Nadu's Plea

Earlier today, the Supreme Court considered Tamil Nadu's plea seeking release of its share of Cauvery water amid competing claims by the two States over the availability of water, with Tamil Nadu alleging a shortfall of 20 TMC and Karnataka citing drought conditions in its basin. Tamil Nadu alleged before a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta that it had suffered crop losses due to inadequate water while Karnataka maintained that it was itself grappling with drought conditions.

Appearing for Tamil Nadu, senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan said the State had already lost its Purvai crop, an early or late Kharif crop, because of the shortage of water. He alleged that Karnataka was "taking all the water" and said Tamil Nadu was seeking enforcement of the Cauvery water-sharing arrangement.

The bench asked Tamil Nadu about the extent of the alleged shortfall, to which Vaidyanathan responded that the State said it assessed the deficit at 20 TMC, while Karnataka had put it at 16 TMC. He alleged that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had failed to adequately address the shortfall and sought directions to make up the deficit.

Karnataka opposed the plea, with senior counsel Shyam Divan telling the bench that the State was facing a drought-like situation. He said Karnataka had nevertheless continued releasing water in compliance with the directions issued by the CWMA.

KPSC Recruitment Issue

Meanwhile, responding to queries on the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment issue, the Chief Minister DK Shivkumar maintained that any decision taken will strictly adhere to the legal framework following deliberations with senior leaders. "Regarding the KPSC issue, senior leaders like Ugrappa, P.G.R. Sindhia, B.L. Shankar, V.R. Sudarshan, and about 20 others have expressed their views; we will make a decision within the legal framework. I have also noted the remarks made by Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy," he stated.

Emphasising the government's commitment to protecting the interests of job aspirants, Shivakumar stressed the need for transparency in competitive examinations. "Whoever is appointed as a responsible member must ensure justice for the students. It is their responsibility to conduct fair and transparent examinations for those who have worked hard to take these competitive tests. In the past, certain things were tolerated; we will discuss all of that," he added.

Karnataka government has decided to challenge the High Court's order directing the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Veterinary Officer recruitment case, before the Supreme Court. The State Government and the Prosecution Department have granted prior sanction and issued an official order approving the Law Department's proposal to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the High Court order.

With the approval in place, the State Government is expected to file an appeal petition before the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's directive as early as Thursday (September 24). (ANI)

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