Divya Sathyaraj Sues Bayilvan Ranganathan For Rs 1 Crore Defamation

DMK IT Wing functionary Divya Sathyaraj has filed a Rs 1 crore defamation suit before the Madras High Court against actor and film critic Bayilvan Ranganathan, alleging that he made false and defamatory statements in response to an interview given by her.

Dispute Over Interview on Marriage

In the interview, Divya Sathyaraj had said that couples should stay together out of love for each other and not merely because they were married. She had also expressed her views against marriages based on religion and horoscope. Following the interview, her father and actor Sathyaraj released a video on social media endorsing her views, according to the suit.

Rs 1 Crore Damages and Injunction Sought

Divya Sathyaraj has alleged that Ranganathan subsequently made false and defamatory statements about her. She also sought Rs 1 crore in damages from Ranganathan and Mohideen, proprietor of the Puthiya Sinthanai YouTube channel, jointly, along with 12 per cent interest from the date of filing of the suit until realisation. She has also sought permanent and interim injunctions restraining Ranganathan from making, writing, publishing or broadcasting defamatory statements against her in the future.

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