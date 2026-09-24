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Jaggaer Completes Acquisition of Ivoflow, Bringing AI-Powered Direct Materials Spend & Price Intelligence to Manufacturers
(MENAFN- Procre8) September 24, 2026 – Jaggaer, a leader in AI-powered procurement solutions, has announced it has completed its acquisition of Ivoflow, a spend & price intelligence platform for direct materials, based in Koblenz, Germany. The transaction closed on September 11, 2026.
The acquisition advances Jaggaer’s strategy to build the industry’s most intelligent procurement platform. For customers, the combination will address one of procurement’s most persistent challenges: organizations have more data than ever before, but converting that data into measurable savings and margin improvement remains a challenge.
The addition of Ivoflow enables Jaggaer to provide true spend decision intelligence.
The outcome: rather than simply answering questions about historical spend, the combined capabilities help procurement teams make better decisions.
•Where are we paying more than underlying market conditions justify?
•Which parts, categories or suppliers represent the largest addressable savings opportunity?
•What external cost movements should change our negotiating position?
•Where are price differences emerging across plants, geographies or suppliers?
•Which opportunities should our procurement teams act on first?
•What evidence and commercial rationale should buyers use in the next supplier negotiation?
What each company does
Jaggaer's software helps large organizations manage the entire procurement process, from selecting suppliers, to negotiating contracts, to paying invoices. Its customers include manufacturers, universities, hospitals, and government agencies.
Ivoflow, founded in 2020, focuses on a narrower but critical problem for manufacturers: knowing whether the price you're paying for a part is in line with the market. Its software pulls together a company's purchasing records, often scattered across different systems and hard to compare, and lines them up against outside market data such as raw material costs and currency movements.
Closing a gap that costs manufacturers real money
Direct materials (the raw materials, parts, and components that go directly into what a manufacturer builds) typically represent 50% to 70% of cost of goods sold for complex manufacturers. Yet fewer than 2% of manufacturers operate with a purpose-built spend & price intelligence capability for this category. Most are still comparing supplier prices by hand in spreadsheets, with no reliable way to know whether what they're paying is fair as markets move.
Ivoflow closes that gap. Its platform connects a manufacturer's ERP and procurement data with live market inputs: commodity indices, currency movements, and cost data. It recalculates, at the individual part level, what each part should cost as conditions change. That insight enables buyers to negotiate better contracts.
Ivoflow customers like Georg Fischer, Sumitomo, Grammer, TI Automotive and ZF Lifetec use the platform for full spend visibility, faster negotiations, and more defensible pricing decisions.
Why the two companies are stronger together
Jaggaer and Ivoflow solve two halves of the same problem. Jaggaer helps organizations run the buying process end to end, selecting suppliers, negotiating, sourcing, and paying invoices. Ivoflow helps them know whether the price on the table is a fair one. Together:
●The pricing check happens where the buying already happens. Instead of jumping into a separate tool, a buyer can see whether a price is fair, directly inside the system they already use to manage the purchase.
●Better data in, better answers out. Ivoflow's intelligence is only as strong as the data behind it. Combining it with the purchasing and supplier data Jaggaer already holds across its customer base gives it a larger, more current set of real-world prices to check against.
Where AI comes in
Manufacturers routinely receive requests from suppliers to raise prices, citing higher costs for steel, plastic, or other raw materials. Checking whether each request is actually justified takes a lot of manual work, so many get approved without a real check, and unjustified increases quietly eat into a company's profit.
Ivoflow's software uses AI to automate that check. It reads a supplier's price-increase request, breaks down what's actually driving the cost (raw materials, currency, labor), compares that against real market data, and tells the buyer how much of the requested increase is justified and how much is not. As an example, a supplier's requested 6% price increase held up to only 1.3%, once checked against actual cost drivers. The same approach also scans a company's full spend on its own, flagging categories where prices
The acquisition advances Jaggaer’s strategy to build the industry’s most intelligent procurement platform. For customers, the combination will address one of procurement’s most persistent challenges: organizations have more data than ever before, but converting that data into measurable savings and margin improvement remains a challenge.
The addition of Ivoflow enables Jaggaer to provide true spend decision intelligence.
The outcome: rather than simply answering questions about historical spend, the combined capabilities help procurement teams make better decisions.
•Where are we paying more than underlying market conditions justify?
•Which parts, categories or suppliers represent the largest addressable savings opportunity?
•What external cost movements should change our negotiating position?
•Where are price differences emerging across plants, geographies or suppliers?
•Which opportunities should our procurement teams act on first?
•What evidence and commercial rationale should buyers use in the next supplier negotiation?
What each company does
Jaggaer's software helps large organizations manage the entire procurement process, from selecting suppliers, to negotiating contracts, to paying invoices. Its customers include manufacturers, universities, hospitals, and government agencies.
Ivoflow, founded in 2020, focuses on a narrower but critical problem for manufacturers: knowing whether the price you're paying for a part is in line with the market. Its software pulls together a company's purchasing records, often scattered across different systems and hard to compare, and lines them up against outside market data such as raw material costs and currency movements.
Closing a gap that costs manufacturers real money
Direct materials (the raw materials, parts, and components that go directly into what a manufacturer builds) typically represent 50% to 70% of cost of goods sold for complex manufacturers. Yet fewer than 2% of manufacturers operate with a purpose-built spend & price intelligence capability for this category. Most are still comparing supplier prices by hand in spreadsheets, with no reliable way to know whether what they're paying is fair as markets move.
Ivoflow closes that gap. Its platform connects a manufacturer's ERP and procurement data with live market inputs: commodity indices, currency movements, and cost data. It recalculates, at the individual part level, what each part should cost as conditions change. That insight enables buyers to negotiate better contracts.
Ivoflow customers like Georg Fischer, Sumitomo, Grammer, TI Automotive and ZF Lifetec use the platform for full spend visibility, faster negotiations, and more defensible pricing decisions.
Why the two companies are stronger together
Jaggaer and Ivoflow solve two halves of the same problem. Jaggaer helps organizations run the buying process end to end, selecting suppliers, negotiating, sourcing, and paying invoices. Ivoflow helps them know whether the price on the table is a fair one. Together:
●The pricing check happens where the buying already happens. Instead of jumping into a separate tool, a buyer can see whether a price is fair, directly inside the system they already use to manage the purchase.
●Better data in, better answers out. Ivoflow's intelligence is only as strong as the data behind it. Combining it with the purchasing and supplier data Jaggaer already holds across its customer base gives it a larger, more current set of real-world prices to check against.
Where AI comes in
Manufacturers routinely receive requests from suppliers to raise prices, citing higher costs for steel, plastic, or other raw materials. Checking whether each request is actually justified takes a lot of manual work, so many get approved without a real check, and unjustified increases quietly eat into a company's profit.
Ivoflow's software uses AI to automate that check. It reads a supplier's price-increase request, breaks down what's actually driving the cost (raw materials, currency, labor), compares that against real market data, and tells the buyer how much of the requested increase is justified and how much is not. As an example, a supplier's requested 6% price increase held up to only 1.3%, once checked against actual cost drivers. The same approach also scans a company's full spend on its own, flagging categories where prices
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