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Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company Hosts Forum to Strengthen Fuel Card Services and Partnerships
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) As part of its ongoing efforts to support the business sector and strengthen partnerships across various economic sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Company SAOG hosted a dedicated forum focused on its fuel card services. The event brought together a number of the company’s partners and business representatives, providing a platform to strengthen engagement, exchange insights, and highlight Al Maha’s key services and solutions tailored to the business sector.
The forum opened with a keynote address by Eng. Hamed Al Maghdari, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maha, who highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration and communication with business partners. He also outlined the objectives of the forum and its role in fostering sustainable relationships and creating opportunities for further cooperation.
The programme featured a series of presentations highlighting Al Maha’s fuel card services and business solutions, as well as the Al Maha Plus application and its range of digital services and solutions. These initiatives reflect the company’s continued focus on developing its offerings and enhancing the efficiency and convenience of the customer experience.
The forum also included a presentation on AMPRO lubricants, alongside a selection of visual presentations showcasing the company’s products and services.
As part of the programme, attendees took part in an interactive quiz covering topics presented during the forum, with fuel cards awarded to the winners. The event also concluded with lucky draws, giving attendees the opportunity to win additional fuel cards.
An open discussion session further enriched the event, allowing participants to raise questions, exchange views, and discuss topics of mutual interest. The session provided an opportunity for direct dialogue and strengthened engagement between Al Maha and its partners.
The forum reflects Al Maha’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with business partners, understanding their evolving needs, and continuously enhancing its services and solutions to meet the requirements of the business sector and support opportunities for mutual growth and collaboration.
The forum opened with a keynote address by Eng. Hamed Al Maghdari, Chief Executive Officer of Al Maha, who highlighted the importance of strengthening collaboration and communication with business partners. He also outlined the objectives of the forum and its role in fostering sustainable relationships and creating opportunities for further cooperation.
The programme featured a series of presentations highlighting Al Maha’s fuel card services and business solutions, as well as the Al Maha Plus application and its range of digital services and solutions. These initiatives reflect the company’s continued focus on developing its offerings and enhancing the efficiency and convenience of the customer experience.
The forum also included a presentation on AMPRO lubricants, alongside a selection of visual presentations showcasing the company’s products and services.
As part of the programme, attendees took part in an interactive quiz covering topics presented during the forum, with fuel cards awarded to the winners. The event also concluded with lucky draws, giving attendees the opportunity to win additional fuel cards.
An open discussion session further enriched the event, allowing participants to raise questions, exchange views, and discuss topics of mutual interest. The session provided an opportunity for direct dialogue and strengthened engagement between Al Maha and its partners.
The forum reflects Al Maha’s commitment to strengthening its relationships with business partners, understanding their evolving needs, and continuously enhancing its services and solutions to meet the requirements of the business sector and support opportunities for mutual growth and collaboration.
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