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Vertix Holdings and Iqana Technologies to Establish a Digital Asset Partnership in Abu Dhabi Global Market
(MENAFN- Panasian1) ABU DHABI / BARCELONA — 23 September 2026 — Vertix Holdings, the Abu Dhabi-based investment group, and Iqana Technologies, the MiCA-regulated quantitative digital asset manager, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a digital asset investment management partnership in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The partnership is intended, subject to regulatory authorisation in ADGM, to give family offices, professional investors and asset managers across the region access to institutional-grade, systematic digital asset strategies, built to the safeguarding and governance standards they expect.
WHY ABU DHABI
Known as the “capital of capital”, Abu Dhabi is one of the world’s foremost international financial centres, and through ADGM was among the first jurisdictions globally to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. For a partnership built on trust and transparency, it is the natural home — at a time when regional demand for professionally managed digital asset exposure continues to accelerate.
WHY VERTIX HOLDINGS
For Vertix, the partnership marks a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing areas of global finance, extending the group’s governance-first model beyond real estate, facility management, auditing, investment and F&B. Investor protection sits at its core: under a non-custodial model, client assets remain in investors’ own accounts and are never commingled with the partnership’s operations — the same audit-ready discipline applied across every company in the group.
WHY IQANA TECHNOLOGIES
Iqana brings the discipline of a regulated European asset manager. It is the first crypto asset manager authorised by Spain’s CNMV under the EU’s MiCA framework for discretionary portfolio management, and it never takes custody of client assets: its strategies run on clients’ own accounts through trade-only access. Iqana will contribute the technology, systematic investment strategies and risk-management framework at the heart of the partnership.
“With this venture, Vertix enters digital assets on the terms that define us: governed, transparent, and built to protect the investor. Establishing it in ADGM, alongside a regulated manager whose model keeps client assets in the client’s own hands, is exactly how a market this important should be approached.”
Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman, Vertix Holdings
“For institutional investors, digital assets have long lacked what every other asset class takes for granted: regulated management, transparent processes and the certainty that their assets remain under their control. That is what Iqana was built to provide in Europe, and Abu Dhabi, one of the region's leading financial hubs, is the natural place to explore bringing this model. In Vertix we have found a partner that shares our conviction: that digital assets have earned their place in institutional portfolios, and that governance is not a constraint on this market, but the condition for it to grow.”
Quim Allard, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Iqana Technologies
The parties will now work to finalise the partnership’s structure and scope, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory authorisation.
ABOUT VERTIX HOLDINGS
Vertix Holdings is an Abu Dhabi-based investment group with a portfolio of over AED 1.6 billion, spanning real estate, facility management, auditing, investments and F&B, and built on a centralised, audit-ready model. Group companies include Capstone Real Estate and ServCo Facility Management. Chairman Amer Al Ahbabi is a former federal government auditor and one of the first Emiratis to serve on the Global Board of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). [website]
ABOUT IQANA TECHNOLOGIES
Iqana Technologies is a Barcelona-based quantitative digital asset manager and a MiCA-regulated crypto asset service provider authorised by Spain’s CNMV. Iqana designs and operates systematic investment strategies on institutional-grade technology, applying European standards of governance and
WHY ABU DHABI
Known as the “capital of capital”, Abu Dhabi is one of the world’s foremost international financial centres, and through ADGM was among the first jurisdictions globally to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. For a partnership built on trust and transparency, it is the natural home — at a time when regional demand for professionally managed digital asset exposure continues to accelerate.
WHY VERTIX HOLDINGS
For Vertix, the partnership marks a strategic move into one of the fastest-growing areas of global finance, extending the group’s governance-first model beyond real estate, facility management, auditing, investment and F&B. Investor protection sits at its core: under a non-custodial model, client assets remain in investors’ own accounts and are never commingled with the partnership’s operations — the same audit-ready discipline applied across every company in the group.
WHY IQANA TECHNOLOGIES
Iqana brings the discipline of a regulated European asset manager. It is the first crypto asset manager authorised by Spain’s CNMV under the EU’s MiCA framework for discretionary portfolio management, and it never takes custody of client assets: its strategies run on clients’ own accounts through trade-only access. Iqana will contribute the technology, systematic investment strategies and risk-management framework at the heart of the partnership.
“With this venture, Vertix enters digital assets on the terms that define us: governed, transparent, and built to protect the investor. Establishing it in ADGM, alongside a regulated manager whose model keeps client assets in the client’s own hands, is exactly how a market this important should be approached.”
Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman, Vertix Holdings
“For institutional investors, digital assets have long lacked what every other asset class takes for granted: regulated management, transparent processes and the certainty that their assets remain under their control. That is what Iqana was built to provide in Europe, and Abu Dhabi, one of the region's leading financial hubs, is the natural place to explore bringing this model. In Vertix we have found a partner that shares our conviction: that digital assets have earned their place in institutional portfolios, and that governance is not a constraint on this market, but the condition for it to grow.”
Quim Allard, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Iqana Technologies
The parties will now work to finalise the partnership’s structure and scope, subject to definitive agreements and regulatory authorisation.
ABOUT VERTIX HOLDINGS
Vertix Holdings is an Abu Dhabi-based investment group with a portfolio of over AED 1.6 billion, spanning real estate, facility management, auditing, investments and F&B, and built on a centralised, audit-ready model. Group companies include Capstone Real Estate and ServCo Facility Management. Chairman Amer Al Ahbabi is a former federal government auditor and one of the first Emiratis to serve on the Global Board of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA). [website]
ABOUT IQANA TECHNOLOGIES
Iqana Technologies is a Barcelona-based quantitative digital asset manager and a MiCA-regulated crypto asset service provider authorised by Spain’s CNMV. Iqana designs and operates systematic investment strategies on institutional-grade technology, applying European standards of governance and
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