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RISING DEMAND FOR AL MARJAN ISLAND BEACHFRONT HOMES DRIVES NEW MONDRIAN RESIDENCE RELEASE
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Ras Al Khaimah, UAE – September 2026: Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island continues to attract strong investor demand for premium beachfront real estate, with sustained sales momentum. This has further prompted ELEVATE to bring to market limited releases of beachfront residences at their Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences in response to the wider demand in the market.
Against a backdrop of increasingly scarce beachfront land on Al Marjan Island, ELEVATE’s previously unreleased two-bedroom beachfront residences at Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences offer prime water views and beach access. Designed for a new generation of beachfront living, the residences feature connected guest suites that offer the flexibility of additional space for family and visitors without compromising privacy. In keeping with ELEVATE’s customer-centric approach, buyers have the flexibility to purchase the two-bedroom residence and guest suite either together or independently. The limited release also introduces a 40:60 payment plan, providing buyers with a tailored route to ownership of these exclusive beachfront residences.
The strong pace of transactions at Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences has always reflected growing demands for genuine beachfront branded residences, particularly as the availability of premium waterfront real estate across the UAE becomes increasingly constrained.
The momentum reflects the wider market. Cavendish Maxwell reports that apartment prices in Ras Al Khaimah rose 13.4 per cent in 2025 and a further 6.5 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, with the consultancy identifying the 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island as a key demand catalyst for communities close to the island. Tourism is following the same curve: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced at the recent Arabian Travel Market its strongest first half of tourism on record, welcoming over 670,000 visitors in the first half of 2026, alongside a 47% surge in domestic visitation.
“What we’re seeing on Al Marjan Island is bigger than any one development,” said Hamid Jaafri, Partner at ELEVATE. “Real estate is, at its core, a supply and demand on Al Marjan Island is rising by the day. Astute investors recognise the impact of over $20 billion of inward investment into a man-made island roughly half the size of Palm Jumeirah, set against a rapidly diminishing supply of beachfront real estate. I predict that within the next six to nine months, branded beachfront residences on the island will be sold out on the primary market.”
With a limited number of residences now being released, Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences offers buyers an opportunity to secure a home within one of the emirate’s most anticipated beachfront developments, as Al Marjan Island continues to evolve into a globally recognised lifestyle and investment destination.
As landmark projects advance across the emirate, Ras Al Khaimah is continuing to consolidate its position as one of the region’s standout investment stories, with Al Marjan Island and developments such as Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences at the forefront of that momentum
Against a backdrop of increasingly scarce beachfront land on Al Marjan Island, ELEVATE’s previously unreleased two-bedroom beachfront residences at Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences offer prime water views and beach access. Designed for a new generation of beachfront living, the residences feature connected guest suites that offer the flexibility of additional space for family and visitors without compromising privacy. In keeping with ELEVATE’s customer-centric approach, buyers have the flexibility to purchase the two-bedroom residence and guest suite either together or independently. The limited release also introduces a 40:60 payment plan, providing buyers with a tailored route to ownership of these exclusive beachfront residences.
The strong pace of transactions at Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences has always reflected growing demands for genuine beachfront branded residences, particularly as the availability of premium waterfront real estate across the UAE becomes increasingly constrained.
The momentum reflects the wider market. Cavendish Maxwell reports that apartment prices in Ras Al Khaimah rose 13.4 per cent in 2025 and a further 6.5 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, with the consultancy identifying the 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island as a key demand catalyst for communities close to the island. Tourism is following the same curve: Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced at the recent Arabian Travel Market its strongest first half of tourism on record, welcoming over 670,000 visitors in the first half of 2026, alongside a 47% surge in domestic visitation.
“What we’re seeing on Al Marjan Island is bigger than any one development,” said Hamid Jaafri, Partner at ELEVATE. “Real estate is, at its core, a supply and demand on Al Marjan Island is rising by the day. Astute investors recognise the impact of over $20 billion of inward investment into a man-made island roughly half the size of Palm Jumeirah, set against a rapidly diminishing supply of beachfront real estate. I predict that within the next six to nine months, branded beachfront residences on the island will be sold out on the primary market.”
With a limited number of residences now being released, Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences offers buyers an opportunity to secure a home within one of the emirate’s most anticipated beachfront developments, as Al Marjan Island continues to evolve into a globally recognised lifestyle and investment destination.
As landmark projects advance across the emirate, Ras Al Khaimah is continuing to consolidate its position as one of the region’s standout investment stories, with Al Marjan Island and developments such as Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences at the forefront of that momentum
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