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TCS renews title partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing and expands role as official AI partner ahead of Formula E’s GEN4 era
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) DUBAI | UAE, September 23, 2026: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, and Jaguar TCS Racing today announced a multi-year extension of their title partnership, strengthening a collaboration that has helped deliver success on track while accelerating innovation in electric mobility. As part of the renewed agreement, TCS will become Jaguar TCS Racing's Official AI Partner, expanding its role as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship enters the high-performance GEN4 era.
The enhanced partnership will explore how artificial intelligence can unlock new efficiencies across racing operations and engineering while generating insights that support the development of next-generation Jaguar electric vehicles.
The renewal builds on five successful years together, during which Jaguar TCS Racing secured the 2024 and 2026 ABB FIA Formula E Teams' World Championships and established itself as one of the sport's most successful teams of the GEN3 Evo era, more wins and podiums than any other. Beyond race victories, the partnership has delivered consistent performance across multiple regulations, circuits, and seasons, demonstrating an ability to adapt at speed as all-electric racing evolves.
The renewal reflects the success of TCS’ partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing and TCS’ role as a trusted strategic partner to JLR for more than a decade.
Abhinav Kumar, Global Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said: “This partnership demonstrates what is possible when world-class teams come together with a shared ambition to innovate. At the close of a great season, culminating in the Teams’ World Championship, we are pleased to extend our partnership and build on that momentum as Formula E enters the GEN4 era. With this renewal, we will further harness AI and advanced technologies to unlock new performance opportunities to help Jaguar TCS Racing compete for more podiums and championship wins.”
Chris Thorp, Chairman of JLR Motorsport, which operates Jaguar TCS Racing, said: “Our partnership with TCS has been instrumental in helping Jaguar TCS Racing push the boundaries of performance, efficiency, and innovation. As the Championship enters the GEN4 era, this collaboration helps us drive the future of all-electric motorsport while informing the next generation of Jaguar cars. Extending our partnership with TCS is grounded in proven delivery, shared values, and a clear vision for how data and AI can elevate motorsport performance."
Over the past five years, TCS and Jaguar TCS Racing have used cloud and digital twin technology to improve race performance and accelerate the electrification journey from race to road. At the heart of the partnership is TCS’s Virtual Vehicle Validation Model (V3M), a capability that allows Jaguar TCS Racing engineers to validate software changes, run continuous simulations, and make decisions with confidence, even under the sport’s tightest time constraints.
As part of a shared commitment to purpose-driven innovation, the partnership has extended beyond the racetrack, using Formula E as a living classroom to inspire future engineers, data scientists, and sustainability leaders.
Through TCS’ Ignite My Future (IMF) initiative, since 2023, nearly 30,000 students in 16 countries have explored real-world applications of racing data, design, and strategy through custom lesson plans and exclusive behind-the-scenes content featuring the team. Hundreds of students have also participated in at-track experiences with TCS and Jaguar TCS Racing at E-Prix around the world.
The partnership underscores TCS’ long-term commitment to being a trusted innovation partner for leading businesses in the UK. With a 50-year presence, TCS works with over 200 of the UK’s top brands. Earlier this year, TCS confirmed plans to create 5,000 new jobs across the UK in the next three years.
The enhanced partnership will explore how artificial intelligence can unlock new efficiencies across racing operations and engineering while generating insights that support the development of next-generation Jaguar electric vehicles.
The renewal builds on five successful years together, during which Jaguar TCS Racing secured the 2024 and 2026 ABB FIA Formula E Teams' World Championships and established itself as one of the sport's most successful teams of the GEN3 Evo era, more wins and podiums than any other. Beyond race victories, the partnership has delivered consistent performance across multiple regulations, circuits, and seasons, demonstrating an ability to adapt at speed as all-electric racing evolves.
The renewal reflects the success of TCS’ partnership with Jaguar TCS Racing and TCS’ role as a trusted strategic partner to JLR for more than a decade.
Abhinav Kumar, Global Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said: “This partnership demonstrates what is possible when world-class teams come together with a shared ambition to innovate. At the close of a great season, culminating in the Teams’ World Championship, we are pleased to extend our partnership and build on that momentum as Formula E enters the GEN4 era. With this renewal, we will further harness AI and advanced technologies to unlock new performance opportunities to help Jaguar TCS Racing compete for more podiums and championship wins.”
Chris Thorp, Chairman of JLR Motorsport, which operates Jaguar TCS Racing, said: “Our partnership with TCS has been instrumental in helping Jaguar TCS Racing push the boundaries of performance, efficiency, and innovation. As the Championship enters the GEN4 era, this collaboration helps us drive the future of all-electric motorsport while informing the next generation of Jaguar cars. Extending our partnership with TCS is grounded in proven delivery, shared values, and a clear vision for how data and AI can elevate motorsport performance."
Over the past five years, TCS and Jaguar TCS Racing have used cloud and digital twin technology to improve race performance and accelerate the electrification journey from race to road. At the heart of the partnership is TCS’s Virtual Vehicle Validation Model (V3M), a capability that allows Jaguar TCS Racing engineers to validate software changes, run continuous simulations, and make decisions with confidence, even under the sport’s tightest time constraints.
As part of a shared commitment to purpose-driven innovation, the partnership has extended beyond the racetrack, using Formula E as a living classroom to inspire future engineers, data scientists, and sustainability leaders.
Through TCS’ Ignite My Future (IMF) initiative, since 2023, nearly 30,000 students in 16 countries have explored real-world applications of racing data, design, and strategy through custom lesson plans and exclusive behind-the-scenes content featuring the team. Hundreds of students have also participated in at-track experiences with TCS and Jaguar TCS Racing at E-Prix around the world.
The partnership underscores TCS’ long-term commitment to being a trusted innovation partner for leading businesses in the UK. With a 50-year presence, TCS works with over 200 of the UK’s top brands. Earlier this year, TCS confirmed plans to create 5,000 new jobs across the UK in the next three years.
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