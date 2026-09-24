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Abhay Deol Joins ColorPlus for the Next Stage in its Iconic Journey
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22nd September, 2026: ColorPlus, one of India's most recognisable menswear brand, unveils its Autumn Winter 2026 campaign, Live the Pause, starring Abhay Deol.
For years, ColorPlus has had a distinctive way of looking at casual dressing. Pioneering the category of “Smart Casuals”, the brand brought a new ease to menswear, drawing on international styles while developing a point of view of its own. It built a loyal following along the way and today is a leading brand of choice for premium, high-quality casual wear classic pieces, comfort, and character.
A classic, but never standing still.
Live the Pause is about a different relationship with time. The time to slow down. To get away from the noise. To follow your own pace. To enjoy the things, you have made time for, without immediately looking for what comes next.
It is an idea that feels particularly natural to Abhay Deol. He has always followed his own path rather than convention. His instinct to live life on his own terms and his belief in making room for the things he enjoys gives the campaign a point of view that feels personal rather than prescribed.
Classic, with a contemporary sensibility
For Autumn Winter 2026, Corduroy takes centre stage. An iconic fabric with texture, warmth, and character, it carries the nostalgia of classic menswear while finding a natural place in the contemporary wardrobe.
Through Live the Pause, ColorPlus celebrates a different kind of aspiration: not the pursuit of the next milestone, but the freedom to pause between them Speaking about the Autumn Winter 2026 collection, Satyaki Ghosh, Wholetime Director & CEO, Raymond Lifestyle said “Live the Pause’ captures that character in a way that feels very natural to the brand: the confidence to slow down, enjoy the moment and live life on your own terms. By infusing classic wardrobe staples with a bold, vibrant color palette, we are elevating everyday essentials that bring energy, confidence, and effortless style into daily life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign and its philosophy, actor Abhay Deol said, -“I’ve always valued associations that feel authentic and have a point of view beyond the product itself. ColorPlus, with its long-standing connection to menswear, is now embracing a more contemporary expression of how a man chooses to live, dress and spend his time. I’m genuinely happy to be part of this new chapter with Raymond. ‘Live the Pause’ is a thought that feels especially relevant today, and I look forward to bringing this spirit to life through the AW’26 campaign.”
With Live the Pause, ColorPlus turns its attention to the quieter side of life less about what comes next, more about enjoying where you are.
For years, ColorPlus has had a distinctive way of looking at casual dressing. Pioneering the category of “Smart Casuals”, the brand brought a new ease to menswear, drawing on international styles while developing a point of view of its own. It built a loyal following along the way and today is a leading brand of choice for premium, high-quality casual wear classic pieces, comfort, and character.
A classic, but never standing still.
Live the Pause is about a different relationship with time. The time to slow down. To get away from the noise. To follow your own pace. To enjoy the things, you have made time for, without immediately looking for what comes next.
It is an idea that feels particularly natural to Abhay Deol. He has always followed his own path rather than convention. His instinct to live life on his own terms and his belief in making room for the things he enjoys gives the campaign a point of view that feels personal rather than prescribed.
Classic, with a contemporary sensibility
For Autumn Winter 2026, Corduroy takes centre stage. An iconic fabric with texture, warmth, and character, it carries the nostalgia of classic menswear while finding a natural place in the contemporary wardrobe.
Through Live the Pause, ColorPlus celebrates a different kind of aspiration: not the pursuit of the next milestone, but the freedom to pause between them Speaking about the Autumn Winter 2026 collection, Satyaki Ghosh, Wholetime Director & CEO, Raymond Lifestyle said “Live the Pause’ captures that character in a way that feels very natural to the brand: the confidence to slow down, enjoy the moment and live life on your own terms. By infusing classic wardrobe staples with a bold, vibrant color palette, we are elevating everyday essentials that bring energy, confidence, and effortless style into daily life.”
Sharing his thoughts on the campaign and its philosophy, actor Abhay Deol said, -“I’ve always valued associations that feel authentic and have a point of view beyond the product itself. ColorPlus, with its long-standing connection to menswear, is now embracing a more contemporary expression of how a man chooses to live, dress and spend his time. I’m genuinely happy to be part of this new chapter with Raymond. ‘Live the Pause’ is a thought that feels especially relevant today, and I look forward to bringing this spirit to life through the AW’26 campaign.”
With Live the Pause, ColorPlus turns its attention to the quieter side of life less about what comes next, more about enjoying where you are.
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