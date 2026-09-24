Saudi Arabia Advanced Battery Market Research Report 2026-2031 EV Adoption, Renewable Energy Storage And Vision 2030 Investments Drive Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Advanced Battery Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

Saudi Arabia's advanced battery market is forecast to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2026 to USD 1.5 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate of 13.4%. Market expansion is being supported by Vision 2030, renewable energy investment, electric vehicle adoption, industrial electrification, and the localisation of battery manufacturing.

The Kingdom is emerging as a significant global market for battery energy storage systems. In early 2025, BYD Energy Storage agreed to deploy 15.1 GWh of battery systems across five grid-connected sites in partnership with Saudi Electricity Company. At the time of announcement, the project represented the world's largest grid-scale energy storage initiative. Hithium also secured a 4 GWh utility-scale battery supply contract for projects in the Tabuk and Hail regions, valued at more than USD 362 million. These agreements demonstrate Saudi Arabia's transition from early-stage market development to large-scale commercial deployment.

Renewable Energy Policies Accelerate Battery Storage Demand

Vision 2030 and the National Renewable Energy Programme remain the principal policy drivers for the Saudi Arabia advanced battery market. The Kingdom aims to generate 50% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, creating substantial demand for grid-scale battery storage to support solar and wind integration, power dispatch, and grid stability.

Saudi Arabia's extensive solar resources are encouraging utility-scale renewable energy development, while battery storage is becoming increasingly important to the reliability of the national electricity system. ACWA Power is incorporating energy storage into its renewable energy portfolio, translating national clean energy targets into sustained battery procurement. The BYD and Saudi Electricity Company agreement further illustrates the scale of storage capacity planned through 2027.

Electric Vehicles and Industrial Electrification Create New Opportunities

Electric vehicle adoption is a major source of automotive battery demand. Government incentives, tax benefits, charging infrastructure investment, and the electrification of public transport fleets are supporting market growth. The expansion of international electric vehicle manufacturers, including BYD and Tesla, is also increasing product availability and encouraging consumer adoption.

NEOM is expected to generate integrated demand for electric vehicle batteries and stationary energy storage as it develops renewable-powered transport and infrastructure. Additional demand is emerging from mining, logistics, and manufacturing, where autonomous equipment, electric forklifts, warehouse robotics, and stationary power systems are being adopted to improve efficiency and reduce operational emissions.

Supply Chain and Technology Challenges

Dependence on imported lithium, cobalt, and nickel remains a significant market constraint. Saudi Arabia currently relies on international supply chains for critical battery materials, exposing manufacturers and project developers to commodity price volatility, geopolitical disruption, and higher procurement risk.

The government is responding through mining initiatives, industrial incentives, and local production programmes. The Hithium-MANAT joint venture to establish a 5 GWh battery energy storage system factory in Saudi Arabia is a notable step toward supply chain localisation. However, domestic producers must also compete with established international companies such as BYD, CATL, LG Energy Solution, and Tesla.

Technology and Application Outlook

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to retain market leadership across utility, automotive, and industrial applications. Lithium iron phosphate technology is gaining prominence in grid-scale projects because of its thermal stability, cycle life, and suitability for demanding operating environments. BYD's Blade battery deployment with Saudi Electricity Company highlights the growing importance of this chemistry in utility storage.

Flow batteries are attracting interest for long-duration energy storage, while solid-state and sodium-ion technologies remain at an early commercial stage. Saudi research institutions and industry participants continue to evaluate these technologies for future deployment.

Energy storage systems represent the largest and fastest-growing application segment by value, supported by utility-scale renewable energy projects. Automotive batteries are expected to record rapid growth as electric vehicle adoption increases from a relatively low base. Industrial motive power and stationary battery applications are also projected to expand steadily. High-capacity systems above 200 Ah account for a substantial share of market value across utility and automotive applications.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

NEOM Investment is positioning itself as a domestic participant in advanced battery and energy storage deployment, while ACWA Power remains a major institutional buyer through its expanding renewable energy portfolio. SABIC and Albilad Battery Manufacturing Co. contribute to the Kingdom's industrial and manufacturing ecosystem.

International suppliers are strengthening their Saudi operations through large contracts and localisation partnerships. BYD has established a strategically important relationship with Saudi Electricity Company, LG Energy Solution participates across electric vehicle and energy storage segments, and Hithium is combining major project supply with planned domestic manufacturing.

Key Report Benefits



Analysis of Saudi Arabia advanced battery market size, growth drivers, customer segments, policies, and industry applications.

Competitive assessment of domestic and international battery manufacturers, suppliers, and project developers.

Evaluation of renewable energy storage, electric vehicle, industrial battery, and emerging technology trends.

Actionable insights supporting market entry, investment, expansion, product development, and revenue planning. Relevant intelligence for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.

Report Coverage



Historical market data from 2021 to 2025 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031.

Assessment of growth opportunities, market challenges, supply chains, regulations, and emerging trends.

Competitive positioning, business strategies, and market share analysis.

Revenue forecasts across technologies, capacities, applications, and customer segments. Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategies, and key developments.

Saudi Arabia's advanced battery market is entering a sustained phase of policy-led expansion. Record-scale battery storage contracts, renewable energy targets, electric vehicle growth, industrial electrification, and manufacturing localisation are expected to establish the Kingdom as a leading advanced battery and energy storage market through 2031 and beyond.

Key Topics Covered

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation

3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations

4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK

5. SAUDI ARABIA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Lithium-ion Batteries

5.3. Lead-acid Batteries

5.4. Solid-state Batteries

5.5. Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH) Batteries

5.6. Flow Batteries

5.7. Sodium-ion Batteries

5.8. Others

6. SAUDI ARABIA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY CAPACITY

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Low Capacity (< 50 Ah)

6.3. Medium Capacity (50-200 Ah)

6.4. High Capacity (>200 Ah)

7. SAUDI ARABIA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY MATERIAL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cathode Material

7.3. Anode Material

7.4. Others

8. SAUDI ARABIA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.2.1. Electric Vehicles

8.2.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.2.3. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

8.3. Energy Storage Systems

8.3.1. Residential

8.3.2. Commercial & Industrial

8.3.3. Utility-scale

8.4. Consumer Electronics

8.5. Industrial

8.5.1. Motive Power

8.5.2. Stationary

8.6. Medical

8.7. Aerospace & Defense

8.8. Others

9. SAUDI ARABIA ADVANCED BATTERY MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

9.1. Introduction

9.2. OEM

9.3. Aftermarket

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. NEOM Investment

11.2. ACWA Power

11.3. SABIC

11.4. Albilad Battery Manufacturing Co.

11.5. LG Energy Solution Ltd.

11.6. Panasonic Holdings Corporation

11.7. BYD Company Limited

11.8. Tesla, Inc.

12. APPENDIX

12.1. Currency

12.2. Assumptions

12.3. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

12.4. Key benefits for the stakeholders

12.5. Research Methodology

12.6. Abbreviations

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