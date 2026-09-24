DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. WELCOMES U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR COMMENTS ON DEEP SEA MINERAL PERMITTING

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, welcomes recent comments from U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum regarding the advancement of deep sea mineral permitting in the United States.

On September 14, 2026, Secretary Burgum stated that deep sea mining permits could be issued within the coming months as the United States continues efforts to strengthen and diversify critical mineral supply chains. His comments follow broader U.S. initiatives to streamline offshore mineral leasing and permitting.

“We welcome the continued progress toward establishing clear and efficient regulatory pathways for responsible deep sea mineral development in the United States,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp.“The growing focus on offshore critical minerals reflects their potential role in strengthening U.S. critical mineral supply chains. Deep Sea Minerals remains focused on responsibly advancing its own U.S. regulatory strategy through the established NOAA process.”

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, American Deep Sea Minerals Corp., has submitted an application to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (“NOAA”) under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 (“DSHMRA”) for an exploration license covering approximately 147,368km2 within the Clarion-Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

On May 26, 2026, NOAA determined the Company's application to be in substantial compliance, establishing the Company's priority of right for issuance of an exploration license with respect to its applied-for concession area under the DSHMRA framework. On July 17, 2026, the Company submitted an amended application that it believes addresses NOAA's supplemental information requests. The application remains subject to further regulatory review, and substantial compliance does not constitute an exploration license or authorization to commence offshore activities.

The Department of the Interior's offshore mineral framework is separate from the NOAA-administered DSHMRA process applicable to the Company's current application.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company's strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company's website:

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: ...

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to Company's plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.