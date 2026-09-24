Kala Bio And Virotek Sign Letter Of Intent With U.S. DNA Testing Platform To Resell Virotek's Suite Of Genetic Testing Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement would expand the companies' genetic testing collaboration beyond ophthalmology to a selected suite of genomic testing products through an additional U.S. reseller channel

ARLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALA) ("Kala") and Virotek Inc. ("Virotek") today announced that they have signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with a U.S. DNA testing platform under which the platform would resell Virotek's selected suite of genomic testing products. The mechanics of the commercial and economic terms are being finalized. Assuming negotiations are completed, the companies expect to name the reselling parties in the coming weeks.

The LOI follows the exclusive U.S. distribution and reseller agreement between Kala and Virotek announced on September 3, 2026. Under that agreement, Kala markets and distributes Virotek's genetic testing and screening program in the United States while Virotek operates the laboratory infrastructure, kit supply, specimen processing, and clinical reporting. Although the initial contract with Virotek is for ophthalmology, KALA facilitated the introduction to the potential reseller and will therefore benefit economically if the deal closes, through a profit-split or commission-based structure, since Virotek will shoulder most of the logistics to fulfill orders.

For Virotek, the proposed arrangement would expand distribution of selected genetic testing products through an additional U.S. channel. For Kala, it would represent the first reseller relationship facilitated under the Virotek collaboration beyond ophthalmology. Any expansion remains subject to definitive agreements and the applicable scope of the parties' existing agreements.

The companies believe the proposed arrangement may create an additional channel for appropriately ordered genetic testing across a range of clinical applications beyond ophthalmology. Virotek will continue to maintain responsibility for its laboratory processes, clinical reporting, quality standards, and applicable regulatory and compliance requirements.

The LOI is non-binding, except for certain limited provisions. The proposed arrangement remains subject, among other things, to finalizing the economic terms, negotiating and executing definitive agreements, and other customary conditions. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be reached on the contemplated terms, if at all, that the reselling parties will be named, or that the arrangement will generate revenue. Kala has not established, and this release does not contain, any revenue projection.

"This is the step that takes our genetic testing program beyond ophthalmology and into the wider market. We are still finalizing the economics, and there is no guarantee we complete them, but we believe this relationship puts Kala on a path to realizing revenue from the program. Just as important, it is a marker of what we are building: an AI- health-centred, biotech-oriented company that grows through its verticals and delivers long-term value to shareholders," said Avi Minkowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Kala.

"This proposed arrangement expands the reach of Virotek's clinical genomics platform through an additional commercial channel while preserving the standards that define our offering. As we broaden our commercial relationships, our priority remains clinical quality, scientific rigor and the responsible delivery of Virotek's testing services," said Dr. Saeid Babaei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Virotek.

About Kala Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA)

KALA BIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company building a dedicated, on-premises AI infrastructure platform for the biotechnology industry. The Company's dual strategy combines a proprietary biologics pipeline-including its mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S) platform and FDA Orphan Drug- and Fast Track-designated product candidates-with a scalable AI platform-as-a-service business that deploys secure, purpose-built AI solutions directly within biotech and pharmaceutical client environments.

Through its exclusive worldwide license for Younet's Researgency AI research platform, Kala intends to serve as the biotechnology industry's dedicated AI infrastructure partner, enabling organizations of all sizes to unlock the value of their proprietary biological data without surrendering control. Kala is advancing an agentic transformation strategy for biomedical organizations through Researgency.ai, a platform designed to enable scalable, governed deployment of AI agents across research, documentation, and operational workflows. The Company's focus on enterprise security, real-time performance, and seamless integration positions it at the forefront of innovation in the life sciences AI sector.

Kala believes the future of biomedical innovation is in agentic systems.

For more information, visit and Researgency.ai

About Virotek

Virotek Inc. is a U.S. precision health and clinical genomics company offering products and services to healthcare providers and organizations across the continuum of care, from preventive risk assessment and early cancer detection to personalized treatment guidance, delivered through an integrated clinical genomics platform. Virotek's testing services are supported by its laboratory, quality, clinical reporting, and compliance infrastructure. For more information, visit Virotek.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's strategic initiative to build an AI infrastructure platform for the biotechnology industry; plans to develop and deploy the Researgency AI platform both internally and to external clients; expectations regarding the potential benefits of AI-driven analytical tools; plans to reassess historical datasets and identify new therapeutic indications; expectations regarding the AI drug discovery market and industry trends; expectations regarding the Company's ability to generate recurring platform revenue; plans regarding potential partnerships, client deployments, or technology licensing opportunities; expectations regarding the Company's competitive position and the differentiation of its on-premises deployment model; the potential exercise of development continuation or renewal options under the Agreement; and other statements that are not historical facts. It also includes statements regarding the proposed distribution partnership with Virotek, including the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and the anticipated benefits and timing thereof.

The Company used words like "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: risks that AI technologies may not produce expected results in drug discovery or development; risks related to the development, deployment, and performance of the Researgency platform; risks that the Company may not successfully attract or retain external platform clients; risks that the platform-as-a-service business model may not generate anticipated revenues; risks that the Company's product candidates may not be successfully developed or commercialized; risks related to the Company's limited cash resources and ability to continue as a going concern; risks that the third-party information contained herein was not accurate at the time it was published and/or does not accurately predict the future; risks related to the Company's ability to raise future capital and the possibility that market conditions may limit the Company's ability to raise capital on favorable terms; risks related to the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; competition from larger, better-resourced companies including major technology and pharmaceutical companies; dependence on key personnel and third-party technology providers; the accuracy of third-party market forecasts and projections cited herein; risks that the Company may elect not to expand or continue its deployment of the Researgency platform beyond the initial term; risks that Younet may not perform its obligations under the Agreement; and other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K as they may be revised in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Avi Minkowitz

Chief Executive Officer, KALA BIO, Inc.

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Dr. Saeid Babaei

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Virotek Inc.

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