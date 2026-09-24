Streamex Corp. Announces Institutional Investment Into Strategy Built Around GLDY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial $1,000,000 USD Investment with Anticipated Follow-on Investments From a Leading Institutional Investor Ninety-Day Commitments on Track WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamex Corp. (“Streamex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: STEX), a technology company building the future of the commodity markets through tokenization, today announced that an institutional investment manager has launched an investment strategy using GLDY, Streamex's gold-backed, yield-bearing tokenized asset, as the long leg of a gold-denominated delta-neutral trade. A leading institutional investor will allocate an initial $1 million to the strategy with anticipation to scale beyond with follow on investments as the strategy demonstrates its performance. Streamex views strategies of this kind as a powerful new channel for growing GLDY assets under management. Separately, the ninety-day commitments Streamex set when it reported second quarter earnings in mid-August are on track. Highlights

Institutional capital deployed into a GLDY-based strategy: a leading institutional investor will allocate an initial $1,000,000 USD to an investment strategy using GLDY as its long asset. Streamex anticipates the allocation to scale beyond that with follow on investments as the strategy demonstrates its performance.

A powerful new channel for GLDY AUM growth: the strategy, run by an institutional investment manager, uses GLDY as the long-gold leg of its trade, so as the strategy scales, GLDY assets under management grow in tandem. Ninety-day commitments on track: converting the first institutional allocations into GLDY was the top objective Streamex set for itself in August, and it has now been met.

Henry McPhie, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Streamex, said: “During our second quarter earnings call, we told investors what to hold us to over the following ninety days, and converting institutional allocations into GLDY was at the top of that list. Now that happened. An institutional investment manager has launched a strategy built around GLDY, and a separate leading institutional investor has deployed an initial $1 million USD into it. As the strategy performs, that allocation can scale from the same investor. We believe that the launch of the strategy and investment anchoring it from a large outside investor brings real credibility to the platform we have built for GLDY.” Progress Against the Ninety-Day Commitments Set in Mid-August 2026

Commitment Status as of September 24, 2026 Convert the institutional allocations into GLDY Met. An initial $1 million was allocated to an investment strategy that holds GLDY as its long asset. Streamex anticipates the allocation to scale beyond with follow on investments as the strategy demonstrates performance; amounts beyond the initial deployment are at the investor's discretion. Onboard the institutional partners as holders, not indications of interest Met. An institutional manager acquires GLDY as capital is deployed under the strategy. Launch initial liquidity bootstrapping for GLDC In progress, on timeline. Launch GLDC once initial liquidity bootstrapping is complete Sequenced to follow completion of bootstrapping. Complete the Equity Trust IRA integration In progress. Keep attesting and distributing, monthly and without interruption Ongoing. The sixth consecutive monthly GLDY yield distribution was paid in September 2026, with reserves viewable via the Chainlink Proof of Reserves oracle.



About Streamex Corp.

Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: STEX) is a technology and infrastructure company focused on the tokenization and digitalization of commodity real-world assets. Streamex delivers institutional-grade solutions that bridge traditional finance and blockchain-enabled markets through secure, regulated, and yield-bearing financial instruments.

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Important Disclosure

This press release is issued by Streamex Corp. concerning developments in its own business. It is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, including any interest in any fund or investment strategy referenced herein, and it is not intended to advertise, promote, or solicit investment in any fund. No information contained herein should be construed as a recommendation to invest in any fund or trading or investment strategy.

Streamex is not a placement agent, distributor, solicitor, or agent for the investor referenced in this release, its manager, or any fund, and receives no compensation based on capital raised by any such fund. References to the strategy are provided solely as context for Streamex's commercial relationship with the investor and its expected effect on GLDY assets under management. This release is not a channel for fund-related inquiries, and Streamex will not respond to or forward any such inquiries.

Capital commitment. The commitment described herein represents an indication of capital to be deployed and remains subject to execution of definitive documentation, satisfaction of conditions, and funding. There can be no assurance that it will be funded in whole or in part, or that any particular amount of GLDY will be acquired. The reference to the commitments the investor has made are provided with its consent.

Nothing in this release constitutes investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. GLDY is offered by Streamex Ltd. pursuant to applicable exemptions from registration and is available only to eligible investors; this release does not constitute an offer of GLDY. The targeted 3.5% annualized GLDY yield is a target, is not guaranteed, and is subject to the risks of the Company's gold leasing program, including counterparty default.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. securities laws, including statements regarding the institutional capital commitment described herein, the funding and deployment of that commitment, anticipated growth in GLDY assets under management and related management fee income, including management's expectations regarding broader institutional adoption of GLDY, statements regarding Streamex's progress against and expected completion of the objectives described on its second quarter 2026 earnings call, the continued payment of the 3.5% targeted annualized yield on GLDY and the continued availability of liquidity and settlement characteristics for GLDY, management's beliefs regarding the significance of the first institutional order for the Company's tokenization platform, and Streamex's business strategy and future growth. There can be no assurance that the capital commitment described will be funded in whole or in part, that any particular amount of GLDY will be acquired, or that GLDY assets under management will grow by any particular amount. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Streamex's control, and actual results may differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, market conditions, gold price volatility, funding rate volatility in derivatives markets, the actions and timing of third parties, including institutional allocators, custodians, trading venues, and the strategy's manager, the Company's ability to continue to generate and distribute the targeted yield through its gold leasing program and to maintain current liquidity and settlement characteristics for GLDY, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic factors affecting digital asset and commodity markets. A discussion of these and other factors is set forth in Streamex's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or updated by Streamex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Streamex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Streamex Press & Investor Relations

Laura Kiernan

Head of Investor Relations

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Henry McPhie

Chief Executive Officer, Streamex Corp.

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