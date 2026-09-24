Truthtides Opens Enrollment In Four-Hour CME Peptide Course That Grades The Evidence Instead Of Selling A Protocol

Enrollment is now open for the TruthTides CME Peptide Education Course, a 4-hour, 8-module program designed to help clinicians evaluate peptide therapy through an evidence-informed, physician-led framework. Taught by Adrienne J. Towsen, M.D.

Taught by Adrienne Towsen, MD, and accredited for 4 CE credits, the course includes a year of the evidence library behind it

- Adrienne Towsen, MD, Founding Clinical Advisor, TruthTidesCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TruthTides today opened enrollment in its 4-Hour CME Peptide Education Course, an eight-module program for physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and pharmacists who need an evidence-based way to answer patient questions about peptide therapy. Taught by Adrienne Towsen, MD, it is available now for $1,297, including 12 months of TruthTides membership, at truth-tides/courses.Most peptide education for clinicians comes from companies selling the compounds or from people who do not prescribe them, and much of it ends the same way: a dosing chart, a certificate, and a link to buy product. TruthTides built its course to be the other option.It is accredited, which limits what can go inside it. Accredited continuing education bars promotional material and requires content developed independently of any company selling the products under discussion. TruthTides accepted no funding from any pharmacy, supplier, or manufacturer to produce it.It is taught by a physician, not a marketer. Dr. Towsen trained in orthopedic surgery and is TruthTides' Founding Clinical Advisor.Every claim traces to a study, and there is no protocol sheet: no dosing instructions, no efficacy promises, no claims that one compound outperforms another. Each compound carries a grade based on study quality and volume plus its regulatory status, reviewed monthly, so instead of trusting whoever wrote a dosing chart, the clinician can check the reasoning and defend it to a patient, a colleague, or a licensing board.The reference stays open after the course ends and is searchable during a visit, so an exam-room question can be answered while the patient is still there."Peptide medicine has a trust problem, and it starts with the education," said Dr. Towsen. "Clinicians are being handed dosing charts by people with something to sell. This is the course I would want my own colleagues to take: a rigorous look at what the evidence actually shows, with nothing waiting at the end except the ability to check the sources yourself.""The free content is free because someone is selling something on the other side of it," said Christine Carrabba, VP of Education and Strategic Partnerships at TruthTides. "Nothing is sold inside this course, it's taught by a physician, and the library you'd use to check her work is yours for a year. That's what the fee buys."What's includedMembership includes full access to the source-locked AI evidence engine (no hallucinations), a verified physician directory listing, daily evidence and regulatory updates, and a monthly clinician call beginning in October. Modules cover patient evaluation, safety, compliance, decision frameworks, case studies, and special populations, followed by an assessment. Access begins immediately.AccreditationClinical Application of Peptides: A Conservative, Evidence-Informed CME Course was planned and implemented by TruthTides and Pinnacle Conference, LLC, which is jointly accredited by the ACCME, ACPE, and ANCC. Pinnacle Conference, LLC designates this enduring activity for a maximum of 4 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM and offers 4 credits for nurses, pharmacists, physician assistants, social workers, dentists, athletic trainers, and interprofessional continuing education. JA-PARS Activity ID 203755826. Credit is available September 15, 2026 through September 15, 2029.Also from TruthTidesThe Peptide Evidence Course, the same modules without CE credit, is available now, and the Peptide Practice Blueprint, a business course on designing, pricing, and running a peptide program, launches in October. Practices that want a program built for them can ask about the Peptide Infrastructure Build at....About TruthTidesTruthTides is a source-locked, citation-backed peptide evidence platform for clinicians and researchers. Its evidence engine grades the published literature on compounded peptides, carries each compound's regulatory status, and answers only from verified sources. It does not provide medical advice. truth-tidesThe course is educational only and does not provide medical, legal, tax, or regulatory advice, contain dosing protocols, or certify or credential any clinician in peptide therapy. Completion does not guarantee it will satisfy any licensing, certification, or employer requirement.

Christine Carrabba

TruthTides

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TruthTides Opens Enrollment in Four-Hour CME Peptide Course That Grades the Evidence Instead of Selling a Protocol News Provided By TruthTides September 24, 2026, 11:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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