Hush Cycles And P3 Join Forces To Demonstrate The New Era Of Motorcycling Enabled With SPARQ OS Infotainment

P3 and Hush Cycles combine their respective technologies to demonstrate the myriad capabilities of the fully connected, infotainment-rich electric motorbike.

- Alex Stalder, Founder and CEO of Hush CyclesSTUTTGART, GERMANY, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- P3 digital services, a technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment, announces a strategic partnership with Swiss electric motorcycle innovator Hush Cycles to power its next-generation digital cockpits with P3's advanced Android Automotive OS-based platform, SPARQ OS.P3 and Hush Cycles have now combined their respective technologies in order to create a reference vehicle that demonstrates the myriad capabilities of the fully connected, infotainment-rich electric motorbike.P3's flagship SPARQ OS for motorcycles infotainment platform will be fully pre-integrated and embedded in a live Hush Cycles motorcycle dashboard, with handlebars connected. The SPARQ OS solution for Hush Cycles is customized to align with the design and styling of the bike, and an entirely new custom theme and user experience was created.The prototype Superior GT will feature all of the capabilities enabled by SPARQ OS. The pioneering proof-of-concept will have its worldwide debut at CES 2027.Hush Cycles was founded by designer Alex Stalder in Küsnacht, Switzerland in 2020, following a period of over five years in product development. Hush Cycles is known for developing the Superior GT, an innovative high-end motorbike that combines extreme performance with everyday practicality.SPARQ OS for motorcycles is a cutting-edge infotainment solution designed specifically to meet the unique needs of motorcyclists. Built on highly capable and robust Android Automotive OS, SPARQ OS for motorcycles offers hardware flexibility with support for three key SoCs: NXP i.MX 95, Qualcomm QCM2290, and SemiDrive X9. It integrates an array of essential features including smart navigation, real-time telemetry, and a customizable app store, all accessible through an ergonomic interface that allows riders to stay focused on the road.This innovative platform not only enhances convenience and safety but also transforms the riding experience by providing seamless access to critical information without distractions.With SPARQ OS, bike manufacturers can deliver a superior user experience that sets them apart in today's competitive market. The platform includes over 200 engaging applications and services, ensuring that riders have access to advanced navigation, vital vehicle information, and an array of entertainment, all at their fingertips.Monolithic Innovation and Everyday Practicality“Our partnership with P3 feels entirely natural,” stated Alex Stalder, Founder and CEO of Hush Cycles.“Our fundamental ethos at Hush Cycles is to build the absolute best electric motorcycle that is technically possible. P3's SPARQ OS provides a multiplicity of capabilities that make a rider's journey more operationally efficient, safer, and inherently more enjoyable. We believe it is a future-ready solution that delivers the first-class, harmonious experiences our customers expect.”P3's unique SPARQ OS for motorcycles platform is a digital cockpit/HMI software platform based on the latest AAOS version. It includes SPARQ store, Navigation, Digital and Voice personal assistant, Charging, Media and entertainment, SUMS, and SIL in the cloud..Ergonomic control: Riders can manage infotainment functions via handlebar buttons, minimizing distractions and enhancing safety..Integrated display: Combines telemetry and navigation on a single screen, providing real-time access to critical information such as speed, engine status, and GPS directions without the need to switch between applications..Optimized interface: The Android Automotive OS-powered launcher is customized for motorcycle displays, featuring a navigation application tailored specifically for motorcycles to simplify interactions during rides..Screen shape: SPARQ OS offers a layout optimized for various resolutions, suitable for a variety of display shapes.“The partnership with Hush Cycles is a significant milestone not just for SPARQ OS, but for P3's Android Automotive OS activities as a whole,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO and Managing Director of P3 digital services.“Integrating the full SPARQ OS into a premium motorcycle demonstrates the incredible flexibility of our platform. Hush shares our vision of a smarter, more connected riding experience, and together we are laying the groundwork for the next generation of two-wheeler infotainment.”The rider benefits from helpful information regarding recommended gear, ride mode, as well as other details that help inform the rider's decision-making before and during the journey. The solution enables the rider to optimize specific motorcycle settings, and they can access a motorcycle-specific app store.The SPARQ app store is abundant with moto-specific applications, such as navigation capabilities made for motorcyclists, road, weather and environmental predictions, alongside third-party applications, fully integrated and/or compatible with companion apps.SPARQ OS can be adapted and enlarged to include and enable further requested features. An OEM's own applications can be integrated, delivering a seamless, rider-centric platform that enhances a bike's operational efficiencies, energy economy and usability of the motorbike, while making every journey smoother, safer and more fun.About Hush CyclesHush Cycles is a Swiss electric motorcycle company developing a new generation of high-performance motorcycles that combine superbike-level performance with everyday practicality. Based in Küsnacht, Switzerland, the company's flagship Superior GT brings together cutting-edge electric propulsion, distinctive Swiss design, advanced engineering and integrated storage, offering space for two full-face helmets alongside exceptional performance. With a focus on innovation, usability and premium craftsmanship, Hush Cycles aims to redefine what an electric motorcycle can be by creating a machine that is equally suited to exhilarating rides, daily commuting and longer journeys.About P3 digital servicesWith 30 years' experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3's pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,900 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today's complex technology challenges.For media information:For Hush CyclesAlex Stalder...

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Hush Cycles and P3 Join Forces to Demonstrate the New Era of Motorcycling Enabled with SPARQ OS Infotainment News Provided By P3 digital services September 24, 2026, 11:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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