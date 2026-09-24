Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcases Buddhist Circuit And Spiritual Heritage At JATA Tourism Expo Japan 2026

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Stall at the Tourism Expo Japan 2026

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism stall was inaugurated by H.E. Ms. Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador of India to Japan

The Golden Buddha Statue, Shravasti

Uttar Pradesh Tourism pavilion at the event emerged as a key attraction

LUCKNOW, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uttar Pradesh, a vibrant state in northern India, offered a spectacular showcase of its rich history, spiritual heritage and cultural diversity at Tourism Expo Japan 2026, held from 24 to 27 September at the Tokyo Big Sight, Tokyo, Japan. Through its dedicated pavilion, Uttar Pradesh Tourism presented the state's unique cultural treasures and spiritual experiences to an international audience. The JATA Travel Mart 2026 brought together global tourism stakeholders for a one-day conference, two-day business-to-business travel mart and multiple networking sessions.Hon'ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Jaiveer Singh, said Uttar Pradesh is redefining global tourism with its unmatched cultural and spiritual heritage. Our successful showcase at Tourism Expo Japan 2026 has strengthened international bonds and unlocked new collaborations. We invite the world to experience the divine energy of our Buddhist Circuit and Spiritual Triangle. Uttar Pradesh is ready to welcome you with open arms and endless opportunities.State Promoted Diverse Tourism Offerings through an attractive stallUttar Pradesh Tourism stall was inaugurated by H.E. Ms. Nagma Mohamed Mallick, Ambassador of India, Mr. Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Dr. R. K. Suman, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Tourism and Ms. Udita Gaurav, First Secretary, Embassy of India in Tokyo, Japan. The inauguration marked the start of a vibrant four-day showcase of tourism opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.The stall, which featured four co-exhibitors, became a hub for impactful B2B meetings and networking opportunities with global tourism stakeholders. The pilgrimage circuits and the Buddhist Circuit, iconic spiritual destinations, the vibrant cultural traditions, cuisine and crafts, Eco-tourism and the emerging heritage tourism experiences. The state strengthened international collaborations and reinforced its commitment to promoting sustainable and experiential tourism through impactful B2B meetings and cultural exchanges. Uttar Pradesh Tourism highlighted its wide spectrum of tourism experiences, perfectly aligned with the event's theme, The Changing Nature of Travel.The event highlighted Uttar Pradesh's commitment to positioning itself as a premier global destination. The state delegation, along with co-exhibitors from the tourism industry, engaged with Japanese travel trade professionals, forging meaningful partnerships for cultural understanding, tourism growth and economic cooperation.Uttar Pradesh – The Heart of India's Spiritual HeritageRevered as the cradle of the Buddhist Circuit, Uttar Pradesh takes visitors on a transformative journey through the life and teachings of Lord Buddha. Beyond Buddhism, the state is home to some of India's most iconic destinations, including Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Varanasi, Agra, Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Kannauj. Visitors can also experience grand events like Dev Deepawali, Mahakumbh, Rangotsav and Taj Utsav.Well-connected via international airports at Delhi and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh offers global travelers a diverse, accessible, and immersive tourism landscape, inviting them to explore its timeless culture, spiritual heritage, and living traditions.

RD

Directorate of Tourism, Uttar Pradesh

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Uttar Pradesh Tourism Showcases Buddhist Circuit and Spiritual Heritage at JATA Tourism Expo Japan 2026 News Provided By Vinsan Graphics September 24, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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