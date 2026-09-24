Influential Women Features Chandana Chitralekha: Strengthening Virtual Healthcare Through Provider Engagement Today

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Public Health Professional Focuses on Stronger Provider Networks, Thoughtful Technology Adoption, and Accessible CarePlano, Texas – Chandana Chitralekha, MPH, is making an impact in healthcare operations by combining public health expertise, provider engagement, and a strong commitment to health equity. As Provider Engagement Operations Lead at TimelyCare, Chandana works to strengthen provider networks and operational systems that support high-quality virtual care for students across the country. Her approach is grounded in collaboration, adaptability, and a belief that healthcare innovation should ultimately serve both the people delivering care and the communities receiving it.Chandana's professional path reflects a longstanding interest in healthcare and prevention. Growing up, she was exposed to the healthcare field through her mother, an influence that helped inspire her decision to pursue a career in the industry. Her academic journey eventually led her to the University of Texas at Austin, where she earned a Bachelor of Science and Arts in Biology, followed by a Master of Public Health in Community Health Practice from the UTHealth Houston School of Public Health. She also earned a Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Administration.Her education provided a foundation for understanding healthcare not only from the perspective of individual patients, but also through the larger systems and communities that shape health outcomes. Earlier in her career, Chandana contributed to biobehavioral research examining health inequities at The University of Texas at Austin. She also participated in community-focused initiatives supporting children living with chronic illnesses. These experiences reinforced her interest in upstream approaches to healthcare and prevention, while helping her recognize the importance of creating systems that address barriers to care.That perspective continues to influence her work today. At TimelyCare, Chandana initially joined the organization as an intern and steadily progressed through positions of increasing responsibility, including Provider Engagement Specialist, before moving into her current leadership role. Along the way, she has worked across provider coaching, quality improvement, wellness programming, and operational initiatives designed to strengthen the experience of healthcare professionals and the patients they serve.One notable example of her work is the RISE program, which stands for Resilience, Inspiration, Support, and Engagement. The initiative focuses on provider well-being and helping prevent burnout. For Chandana, supporting providers is an essential part of creating sustainable healthcare systems. Her work reflects an understanding that quality care depends not only on technology and processes, but also on the people responsible for delivering that care.Chandana attributes her professional growth to both the support system surrounding her and her own determination to continue moving forward when circumstances become difficult. She acknowledges that perfectionism has sometimes created additional stress, but she also recognizes that it has fueled her desire to do her best. Over time, adaptability has become another important part of her approach. Rather than allowing challenges to stop her progress, Chandana works through them while relying on the encouragement and perspective of those around her.One of the most important lessons she has learned throughout her career is the value of asking for help. The advice to never be afraid to seek assistance has significantly changed how she approaches both professional and personal challenges. Earlier in life, Chandana felt pressure to handle everything independently and prove that she could manage responsibilities without placing additional demands on others. With experience, she came to understand that asking for help is not a weakness, but a strength that can make work more efficient and sustainable.That realization has also allowed Chandana to develop a healthier relationship with perfectionism. While she continues to hold herself to a high standard, she has learned to give herself more grace and recognize that doing her best does not mean expecting perfection from herself at every moment. She believes that shift has contributed not only to her professional development, but also to greater personal happiness and growth.Her perspective is particularly meaningful as she considers the experiences of women entering healthcare. Chandana encourages young women, especially women of color entering a traditionally male-dominated environment, to speak their minds and make their presence known. She recognizes that social expectations can sometimes make women hesitant to express their ideas or put themselves forward, but she believes that holding back can prevent them from discovering their own potential.For Chandana, confidence does not mean being fearless in every situation. Instead, it means refusing to let fear become a reason not to try. She encourages young professionals to put themselves out there, share their perspectives, and continue pushing themselves even when others may attempt to discourage them. Her message is straightforward: women should not be afraid to take up space and pursue opportunities.As healthcare continues to evolve, Chandana is also paying close attention to the growing role of artificial intelligence. She sees significant opportunities for AI to encourage innovation and challenge established ways of working, but her public health background leads her to approach adoption thoughtfully. In her work with providers, she recognizes that many healthcare professionals are encountering AI at an increasingly rapid pace, creating important questions surrounding implementation, change management, patient privacy, and information security.Chandana believes healthcare organizations need to consider the people affected by technological change rather than adopting new tools simply because they are available. AI initiatives should provide meaningful value to providers and patients while being introduced with appropriate consideration for safety, security, usability, and organizational readiness. She is particularly interested in ensuring that the people responsible for carrying out new processes have a voice in how those changes are implemented.This philosophy reflects Chandana's broader approach to operations. She does not want innovation to become a matter of simply introducing another change and expecting teams to adapt without sufficient support. Instead, she advocates for thoughtful implementation and strong change management, ensuring that new initiatives are designed with the needs of employees and end users in mind. Her goal is to help create solutions that are beneficial not only from an organizational perspective, but also for the providers and patients directly affected by them.Three values consistently guide Chandana's work and personal life: open-mindedness, determination, and commitment. Open-mindedness allows her to remain receptive to new perspectives and recognize that growth requires a willingness to learn. She believes people cannot continue developing, whether professionally or personally, if they are unwilling to consider different ideas and approaches.Determination is equally important. Chandana believes that self-belief can have a powerful influence on how people approach their goals and respond to challenges. She values the ability to believe in oneself while also encouraging that confidence in others. For her, determination is not simply about achieving a particular outcome; it is about continuing to move forward and empowering others to do the same.Commitment completes the framework. Chandana believes that starting something is only part of the process. Meaningful progress requires the willingness to remain engaged, follow through, and see responsibilities through to completion. Together, open-mindedness, determination, and commitment shape the way she approaches leadership, collaboration, and professional growth.With a background spanning public health, health services research, provider engagement, and healthcare operations, Chandana continues to contribute to the evolution of virtual care. Her work at TimelyCare reflects a broader commitment to creating stronger healthcare systems through collaboration, thoughtful innovation, and attention to the needs of both providers and patients. As technology continues to reshape the industry, Chandana remains focused on ensuring that progress is approached with purpose, care, and an understanding of the people at the center of healthcare.Learn More about Chandana Chitralekha:Through her Influential Women profile,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Features Chandana Chitralekha: Strengthening Virtual Healthcare Through Provider Engagement Today News Provided By Influential Women September 24, 2026, 11:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.