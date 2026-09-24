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Famicord AG Wins Promising New Client For Its CDMO Activities With Manufacturing Agreement For Pivotal Phase II/III Trial With Initial Value In The Low Single-Digit Millions Of Euros
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FamiCord AG
/ Key word(s): Contract
FamiCord AG wins promising new client for its CDMO activities with manufacturing agreement for pivotal Phase II/III trial with initial value in the low single-digit millions of euros
24.09.2026 / 12:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FamiCord AG wins promising new client for its CDMO activities with manufacturing agreement for pivotal Phase II/III trial with initial value in the low single-digit millions of euros
FamiCord AG
Ingo Middelmenne
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0174) 9091190
Email:... Company profile FamiCord (formerly Vita 34) was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and today is by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered the collection, logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. The donor's own cells can either be used directly as a medicine or serve as valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from about 50 countries have already provided for the health of their families with around 1.5 million units of stored biological material at FamiCord. In addition, FamiCord has been expanding its CDMO activities focused on cell and gene therapies, leveraging its established laboratory infrastructure, GMP expertise and long-standing experience in handling human biological materials. This business complements the Group's recurring storage revenues and provides exposure to the rapidly growing ATMP market. As a result, FamiCord increasingly combines the stability of a leading cell banking platform with growth opportunities in advanced cellular medicine. Further information on VERIGRAFT can be found at Contact:
VERIGRAFT
Petter Björquist
Chief Executive officer
Phone: +46 (070) 5979296
Email:... Company profile VERIGRAFT is a biotechnology company based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company is rooted in the Karolinska Institute, based on groundbreaking basic science with a focus on regenerative medicine since 2014. VERIGRAFT has grown to become a forerunner in industrialized tissue engineering and advanced regenerative medicine. The company has a strategically focused R&D pipeline of personalized tissues, targeting areas such as cardiovascular and neuronal disease. VERIGRAFT will commercialize a series of personalized tissue-engineered grafts on a global market. Current and future products will help millions of patients with today uncurable diseases, severely impacting quality of life and putting numerous patients out of work or into disability programs. VERIGRAFT's headquarters are located close to Gothenburg University and Sweden ́s biggest university hospital in central Gothenburg. Here the company has state-of-the-art preclinical laboratories and offices. VERIGRAFT is led by a team of experienced scientists and entrepreneurs, and is backed by investors from Europe, Asia and the US. 24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FamiCord AG
|Perlickstr. 5
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0341)48792-40
|Fax:
|+49(0341)48792-39
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BL849
|WKN:
|A0BL84
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900OEWA4GSZEZ4P40
|EQS News ID:
|2404822
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2404822 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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