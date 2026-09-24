Bybit / Key word(s): Product Launch/Expansion

Bybit Unveils "Make Your Move" as New Global Brand Campaign for The New Financial Platform

24.09.2026 / 12:35 CET/CEST

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New global campaign marks Bybit's evolution into a full-stack financial platform, with its new brand promise backed by an expanding ecosystem of markets, payments, spending, earning, and intelligent financial services DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the New Financial Platform trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, today announced "Make Your Move," a new global campaign that marks the next stage in the company's evolution beyond crypto trading. It reflects a fundamental shift in how Bybit defines its business. Rather than a crypto exchange with additional financial products built around it, Bybit is developing one connected platform across crypto, stocks, gold, forex, indices, and derivatives, alongside payments, spending, wealth, institutional solutions, and intelligent financial services. The new brand positioning builds on the vision introduced by Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit in his January keynote: "Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world." The company's vision is a world where every person has access to every financial opportunity on earth, supported by a mission to build the first intelligent platform connecting anyone, anywhere to the world's finance. "Bybit has evolved considerably since we began as a crypto derivatives trading exchange, and our brand needs to reflect the business we are building today," said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit. "Our ambition is to bring more financial opportunities together through one platform and make them more accessible to people around the world." A New Expression of the Brand "Make Your Move" brings the new positioning to life by focusing on the choices available to users across a more connected financial platform. It demonstrates Bybit's ambition to give people greater access to financial opportunities across markets and geographies, while putting the individual at the center of the experience.



The new positioning is also reflected in Bybit's visual identity. The orange "I" from the Bybit wordmark has been transformed into a standalone brand mark, representing the individual and the idea of movement within the financial system. The mark also anchors a new visual pattern, where a single orange line stands out from a field of repeated lines, representing the individual making their move within the system. Built on an Expanding Ecosystem The new positioning is supported by the scale and breadth of Bybit's growing ecosystem. The company now serves 80M+ registered users across 181 countries and regions, with more than 442 Spot assets and 235 traditional-market instruments available through its TradFi and RWA offerings. Beyond trading, Bybit's services reach into payments and everyday finance. Bybit Pay enables direct crypto transfers, while Bybit Card connects digital assets to daily spending with unique perks. Bybit P2P provides local fiat and crypto access through a network of 48,000 active merchants, while Bybit Earn enables flexible staking, giving users the opportunity to earn rewards on their assets without a fixed lock-up period. The evolution of AI technology provides another layer to the user experience. The latest introduction of Bybit AI About Bybit Bybit is The New Financial Platform. We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That's why we're building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world's finance. Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone. Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world. Learn more at Bybit.

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