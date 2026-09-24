FAW / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Driving Global Growth: FAW TRUCKS Chairman on European Expansion, Capital Discipline and TCO Strategy

24.09.2026 / 12:40 CET/CEST

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HANOVER, Germany, Sept. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In mid-September 2026, during the 72nd IAA Transportation exhibition in Hanover, FAW TRUCKS (listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, SZSE: 000800) staged a compelling presence across four core zones: Low Carbon, Zero Carbon, Ecosystem, and Future. Amidst this showcase featuring the global premiere of the TL.X vision concept vehicle and the European launch of the CORTRON CS series (including CS600 and CS925), Chairman Li Sheng gave an interview, sharing in-depth insights into the company's global strategy, financial prudence, lifecycle value, and multi-track powertrain layout: I. Long-Term Commitment and Ecosystem Integration As a publicly listed entity, FAW TRUCKS' European expansion is driven by a long-term vision rather than the pursuit of short-term scale growth, marking a vital milestone in building a new ecosystem. With profound respect for local European markets and regulations, we co-develop solutions tailored to complex operational scenarios through strategic partnerships with European industrial chains, dealers, and research institutions to deliver sustainable, mutual growth. II. Lifecycle Value and Customization As high-intensity production assets, commercial vehicles deliver value over an operational lifecycle of more than a decade. Deeply attuned to European customers' strong focus on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), FAW TRUCKS moves beyond conventional standardized exports. Instead, we draw on strong customization capabilities and R&D-sales synergy to precisely meet diverse overseas operational requirements and offer personalized configurations. III. Prudent Investment and Multi-Track Powertrain The company consistently upholds stringent capital discipline and cross-cycle risk resilience in its spending, safeguarding shareholder value and high-quality development. Backed by a full-spectrum powertrain portfolio covering diesel, natural gas, hybrid, battery-electric and hydrogen, FAW TRUCKS adopts a balanced "multi-track powertrain strategy," balancing economic viability with sustainability to support the global shift toward green transportation.



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