Bengal: ER Commissions MSDAC System At Barrackpore

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Sep 24 (IANS) Eastern Railway (ER) has successfully commissioned the Multi Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) system at Barrackpore station to improve passenger safety and ensure reliable train operations. Officials described the move as a significant technological initiative that will also help reduce punctuality loss.

This is part of ER's sustained efforts to strengthen signalling infrastructure at locations vulnerable to waterlogging during heavy rainfall.

“The newly commissioned MSDAC system has been provided in parallel with the existing DC track circuits at platforms 4, 2, 1A and 1, as well as on the Down suburban line at Barrackpore station,” an official said.

As an important station, Barrackpore's signalling infrastructure must be reliable to maintain smooth train operations. Traditional DC track circuits in certain low-lying sections may become vulnerable to operational disruption during heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Introducing MSDAC provides an additional, independent means of train detection, enhancing the overall availability and reliability of the signalling system.

“The parallel arrangement of MSDAC with the existing track circuits substantially reduces vulnerability to weather-induced track circuit failures and helps maintain continuity of signalling operations during adverse weather conditions,” the official added.

This helps reduce avoidable train detentions, improve punctuality, and ensure smoother suburban services for thousands of daily commuters and long-distance passengers.

ER CPRO Shibram Majhi said the commissioning of the MSDAC system at Barrackpore is an important signalling infrastructure enhancement aimed at strengthening operational reliability and improving passenger convenience. He noted that waterlogging during heavy rainfall can challenge conventional track circuits, but the parallel MSDAC arrangement provides an additional reliable train-detection system, helping minimise weather-related signalling disruptions.

Eastern Railway remains committed to adopting modern technology across its network to provide safer, more reliable and punctual train services to passengers.

The technological upgrade at Barrackpore marks another important step in ER's continuing programme of signalling modernisation and system strengthening, with special emphasis on maintaining dependable services during the monsoon season.

The MSDAC is a fail-safe signalling system based on a simple principle. It counts the number of wheels entering and leaving a section to determine whether the tracks are free or occupied. Sensors are fitted to the entry and exit points of track sections. When a train passes over the entry sensor, the system counts the number of axles and transmits the data to a central evaluator. The system counts the axles again when the train passes over the exit sensor. If both figures match, the evaluator determines that the track is clear for other trains. If they don't match, the system declares the track occupied.