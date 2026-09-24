Divisive Politics Won't Succeed In UP: Newly Appointed BJP Co-In-Charge Attacks SP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Newly appointed BJP's Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Pradeep Verma on Thursday targeted the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying that "divisive politics" won't succeed in the state.

According to announcements made by BJP chief Nitin Nabin a day earlier, Vinod Tawde has been appointed Uttar Pradesh in-charge, with Jagadish Patel, Medha Kulkarni, Pradeep Verma and Anant Ojha as co-in-charges.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Verma expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and called it significant since, according to him, Uttar Pradesh holds "greatest influence" over Indian politics.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our national leadership-including our National President-for allowing me to serve as co-in-charge for a state like Uttar Pradesh; that is not only vast in size but also holds the greatest influence over Indian politics," he said.

Regarding preparations for the 2027 polls in Uttar Pradesh, Verma recalled that during the previous Assembly elections, he had overseen work in the state's Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Sonbhadra districts.

"Through this, I understood the nature of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Pradeep Verma also reacted to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Yatra, starting from Rae Bareli, saying: "Given the direction in which Uttar Pradesh is now moving, it is certain that those pursuing negative and divisive agendas will no longer succeed in politics here."

He asserted that the state has moved beyond politics based on caste or appeasement.

"The people of the state are witnessing how the government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has worked to elevate UP to the category of a developed state. The industrialisation that has taken place, the infrastructure development, and the improvements in the law-and-order situation-all of these are evident to the people," he said.

Targeting the previous SP regime, the newly appointed state co-in-charge said: "This is the same Uttar Pradesh which was once ruled by 'Mafias'; the government had lost all its influence, and the administration was utterly demoralised and despondent. But today, Uttar Pradesh has been lifted out of that situation."

Further, Verma condemned the display of posters in Rae Bareli that portray SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as Lord Krishna, Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Drawing a comparison of the opposition leaders with 'watermelon', he said: "These leaders have the nature of a watermelon; they appear one way on the outside but are different from inside-only full of appeasement politics."

"For so long, they (Opposition) have been serving their own political interests by appeasing a specific community or a specific religion. The people of the state recognise these impostors very well. They can no longer deceive the people by repeatedly staging such dramas," he asserted.

Meanwhile, commenting on VIP chief Mukesh Sahani's controversial statement against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Pradeep Verma remarked: "The people of Bihar have already put Mukesh Sahani in his place. These people only talk about bloodshed and murder; that is all that occupies their minds 24 hours a day.

"Mukesh Sahani ji should first save his political existence in Bihar," he added.

Earlier in the day, Sahani triggered a row by saying that he would have shot Gyanesh Kumar if he were permitted to get away with one murder, amid a row over a report claiming differences within the poll panel.