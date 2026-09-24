Many Ministers Will Go To Jail If KPSC Truth Comes Out, Alleges BJP Demands Discussion In Legislative Council

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, on Thursday alleged that several ministers could face imprisonment if the facts surrounding the alleged Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment scam came to light, and demanded that the issue be taken up for discussion in the House.

Raising the issue during the Council proceedings, Narayanaswamy said the alleged KPSC scam was a serious matter and should be discussed in the ongoing session.

"If the secrets of the KPSC come out, many ministers will go to jail. The KPSC scam must be discussed in the House," he said.

Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed intervened and said the House was currently discussing drought and farmers' issues and that the KPSC matter could be considered later if the session was extended.

Narayanaswamy said the House had already spent two days discussing drought and issues concerning farmers and urged the Chairman to provide an opportunity to discuss the KPSC issue if the session was extended.

He said he had already submitted an adjournment motion under Rule 69 in connection with the matter. According to Narayanaswamy, the Chairman had earlier assured him that the issue could be considered if the session was extended.

"Today also, the matter has not figured in the list of business of the House and it says this is the last day of the session. Please look into it. This is a serious issue and the matter has already reached the court," he said.

Saleem Ahmed said the discussion on drought and farmers' issues was still underway, with around 15 members yet to speak, after which the government would respond.

"When the discussion on farmers and drought is completed, I will discuss the matter," the Chairman said.

When Narayanaswamy continued to insist on taking up the issue, Saleem Ahmed asked him to have patience and said he would proceed according to the agenda of the House.

"It is appropriate and rightful to discuss the farmers' crisis. I can take up only the farmers' and drought issues at present. Unless that is completed, I cannot take up any other matter," the Chairman said.

Referring to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's reported remarks on the KPSC, Narayanaswamy questioned how the government could speak about shutting down the commission.

"How can one say that the KPSC will be shut down? Under which law is it permitted? This is not correct," he said.

The issue led to arguments and counterarguments between ruling and Opposition members in the Council.

Urban Development Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said the matter was sub judice and therefore required caution in the House.

Chairman Saleem Ahmed said the KPSC issue had not been raised during the Joint Business Advisory Committee meeting, where the Opposition had sought an extension of the session primarily to discuss drought and the Kasturirangan report.

He said the matter could be discussed when Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was present in the House and indicated that he would allow the issue to be taken up.