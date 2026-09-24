Delhi Health Camp: CM Rekha Gupta Launches Free Mega Check-Up Drive In Haiderpur

Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta has launched a free mega health check-up camp at an Ayurvedic hospital in Haiderpur under the ongoing campaign of 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. The hospital is situated in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

The idea behind organizing such a camp is to make healthcare facilities available to the common man through various health check-ups, consultations with specialist doctors, and health-related guidance in one place.

Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Makes Health Facilities Available to the Common Man

Giving details about the health camp in a social media post, CM Rekha Gupta has stated that the campaign of Seva Sankalp Abhiyan will fulfill the vision of 'Healthy Delhi, Empowered Delhi'.

People can avail of various health checks and consult specialists at a health camp. In addition to several health tests, people can consult specialists in one place in the health camp.

The camp aims at making basic health check-ups accessible to people and making them take health-related matters seriously.

Free Check-Ups And Consultations In Haiderpur Health Camp

The mega health camp held at Haiderpur Ayurvedic Hospital involves multiple health check-ups and consultations by specialists. People residing in that area can utilize the provided facilities to have knowledge about their health condition and seek for more help based on their needs.

The chief minister asked people living in that locality to take advantage of the facility, avail themselves of the check-ups and use the facilities.

She further asked them to always keep in mind about their health and not neglect their health check-ups.

Health Camp Is Part Of 'Healthy Delhi' Initiative, Says CM Rekha Gupta

This health camp is organized as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan through which government is trying to provide various public facilities in close proximity of people.

There is a lot of emphasis on health awareness and providing people the facility to consult for their health issues in early stage. This is a place where people can avail multiple checks and consultations in one place.

The chief minister, Rekha Gupta highlighted the effort of making Delhi a healthy city again.

Appeal to the People of Shalimar Bagh Constituency

The state chief minister issued a direct appeal to the people of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency to attend the health camp. The people were urged to get themselves examined and consulted with specialists and avail the free services at the Haiderpur Ayurvedic Hospital.

The objective of this effort is to provide healthcare facilities closer to the people and spread awareness regarding health examinations.