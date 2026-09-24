Woman Jumps From Dehradun Family Court Floor Amid Dispute With Husband, Police Rush To Save Her CCTV

A woman allegedly jumped from the first floor of Dehradun Family Court after attending a hearing in a long-running dispute with her husband. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the court complex. The woman, identified as Meenakshi Nakoti, a resident of Vijaynagar in Dehradun, had gone to the Family Court on Wednesday for a hearing in her case. She was later taken to Doon Medical College Hospital after suffering injuries in the fall.

गवाही देने आई महिला ने लगाई छलांग देहरादून के विजय कॉलोनी (न्यू कैंट रोड) की रहने वाली मीनाक्षी का अपने पति संजीव कुमार से न्यायालय में पारिवारिक विवाद का मामला चल रहा है। इसी सिलसिले में बुधवार को महिला ने कोर्ट पहली मंजिल से छलांग लगा दी। twitter/2orkQWfD0r

- Bhupi Panwar (@askbhupi) September 24, 2026

A woman was injured after falling from the first floor of the Dehradun court building on Wednesday, triggering panic on the court premises woman, identified as Meenakshi, a resident of Vijay Colony on New Cantt Road, had reportedly visited the court in connection with an... twitter/5FNsDLESZA

- Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) September 24, 2026

CCTV captures woman running towards gallery

According to the CCTV footage, Meenakshi is seen suddenly running towards the gallery on the first floor. She then appears to jump from the floor without stopping.

Police personnel and lawyers present at the court can be seen running towards her after noticing what was happening. However, they could not reach her before she fell to the ground.

The woman suffered serious injuries in the fall, including a fracture to her right hand. She was rushed to the emergency department of Doon Medical College, where she is undergoing treatment and remains under medical observation.

Woman had come for husband dispute hearing

Meenakshi married Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, on October 8, 2019. According to the information available in court documents, the couple has been involved in legal proceedings relating to allegations of dowry harassment and maintenance.

On Wednesday, Meenakshi had appeared in court to pursue her case. Her husband had reportedly left the court premises after the hearing.

Court documents show that the Family Court had ordered the husband to pay Meenakshi Rs 5,000 every month as maintenance. Her application also mentions recovery of around Rs 2.40 lakh in pending maintenance for the previous 48 months, along with treatment expenses.

Police examining circumstances behind incident

People associated with the court proceedings and SP City Shekhar Chandra Suyal said the woman had reportedly been under considerable stress because of financial difficulties and prolonged litigation.

Police, however, have not yet recorded her statement because of her injuries and medical condition.

According to the preliminary police assessment, the incident may be linked to the woman's reported emotional distress. Police are waiting for her condition to improve before recording her account.

Investigators are also expected to speak to her family members and husband to understand the circumstances leading up to the incident.

The CCTV footage is being examined as part of the inquiry. Police will decide on further action after obtaining the woman's statement and gathering information from those involved in the family dispute.

For now, the woman remains under medical care at Doon Medical College Hospital.