The Paradise Advance Box Office Collection Day 1: Nani Film Sells 9.78 Lakh Tickets Read On

Nani's The Paradise has arrived in theatres with a massive release across India. The Telugu action thriller has been allotted 10,084 shows on its opening day, making it the widest theatrical release of Nani's career so far.

The scale of the release is particularly notable because the film has entered theatres without a major competing Telugu release dominating the market. The large number of shows also reflects the confidence surrounding Nani and director Srikanth Odela's ambitious project.

With such a wide theatrical footprint, the film has a significant opportunity to convert its pre-release buzz into strong box office numbers. The key factor now will be how effectively the film sustains audience interest beyond the initial rush.

The Paradise sells 9.78 lakh tickets, surpasses Peddi

The biggest talking point from the advance booking report is the sheer number of tickets sold before the first day began.

The Paradise sold 9.78 lakh tickets through advance bookings for Day 1, excluding blocked seats. The figure puts the film ahead of Ram Charan's Peddi, which recorded 8.22 lakh tickets in advance sales.

According to the available booking figures, this makes The Paradise the highest Day 1 ticket seller for a Telugu film in India in 2026 so far.

The strong ticket volume suggests that curiosity around Nani's new avatar, the film's scale and its action-heavy promotional material have translated into substantial pre-release demand.

The Paradise records ₹20.41 crore Day 1 pre-sales

The strong ticket count has also translated into impressive advance-booking revenue. The Paradise has recorded ₹20.41 crore in gross revenue from Day 1 advance bookings, while its reported net figure stands at around ₹17.3 crore.

That places the film fifth among the biggest Day 1 advance-booking figures for Indian films in 2026. Among Telugu releases, it ranks second in the reported list.

The current top five Day 1 advance-booking figures are:



Toxic - ₹58.27 crore

Dhurandhar 2 - ₹53 crore

Jana Nayagan - ₹22.26 crore

Peddi - ₹20.66 crore The Paradise - ₹20.41 crore

The film has also generated ₹40.52 crore in gross advance bookings for its four-day extended opening weekend, indicating substantial early demand.

However, the real box office test begins after the opening shows. With early reviews reportedly mixed to negative, The Paradise will need strong audience word-of-mouth and healthy walk-ins to turn its impressive pre-sales into sustained theatrical business.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise features Nani in the lead alongside Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Mohan Babu and Raghav Juyal.