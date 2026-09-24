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Plaza Premium Group Wins the Top Global Award as the World’s Best Airport Lounge Group
(MENAFN- Action PR) [Dubai, United Arab Emirates] 24 September 2026 – Plaza Premium Group, the global leader in 360-degree airport hospitality and passenger service solutions, was awarded the "World’s Best Airport Lounge Group" at the World Airline Awards by Skytrax, often referred to as the "Oscars of the aviation industry”.
This marks the group’s tenth consecutive victory with Skytrax since 2016. This remarkable achievement underscores PPG’s unwavering commitment to excellence and exemplifies its core mission to make travel better. Additionally, three Plaza Premium Lounges secured top-10 rankings in Skytrax’s World’s Best Independent Airport Lounges list this year: Plaza Premium Lounge at Rome Fiumicino Airport, London Heathrow Airport, and Dubai International Airport.
“Being named 'World's Best Airport Lounge Group' by Skytrax is an incredible honour, and a proud new chapter in our tenth consecutive year of recognition. When we pioneered the concept of the independent airport lounge 28 years ago, our dream was to change how people experience airport transit. This award is far more than a trophy, it reflects the trust our travellers place in us and the dedication our teams bring to their work every single day. First and foremost, we thank every traveller who voted for us and chose us to be part of their journey. We are fully committed to making your travel experience better with our airport hospitality. To our team members around the world, thank you for your hard work and commitment to delivering the best hospitality, day in and day out. We are also grateful to Skytrax, and to our airport and business partners for their continued recognition and support. From being the world's first, to being recognised as the world's best for the tenth time, our mission remains the same: 'Together, we make travel better,' said Mr. Song Hoi See, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group.
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Plaza Premium Group on winning the World's Best Airport Lounge Group award for an incredible tenth consecutive year, which is a remarkable achievement that the management and staff should be very proud of. For Plaza Premium Group to have three of its lounges featured in the Top 10 independent lounges worldwide is a very strong recognition from customers of the high quality standards."
This marks the group’s tenth consecutive victory with Skytrax since 2016. This remarkable achievement underscores PPG’s unwavering commitment to excellence and exemplifies its core mission to make travel better. Additionally, three Plaza Premium Lounges secured top-10 rankings in Skytrax’s World’s Best Independent Airport Lounges list this year: Plaza Premium Lounge at Rome Fiumicino Airport, London Heathrow Airport, and Dubai International Airport.
“Being named 'World's Best Airport Lounge Group' by Skytrax is an incredible honour, and a proud new chapter in our tenth consecutive year of recognition. When we pioneered the concept of the independent airport lounge 28 years ago, our dream was to change how people experience airport transit. This award is far more than a trophy, it reflects the trust our travellers place in us and the dedication our teams bring to their work every single day. First and foremost, we thank every traveller who voted for us and chose us to be part of their journey. We are fully committed to making your travel experience better with our airport hospitality. To our team members around the world, thank you for your hard work and commitment to delivering the best hospitality, day in and day out. We are also grateful to Skytrax, and to our airport and business partners for their continued recognition and support. From being the world's first, to being recognised as the world's best for the tenth time, our mission remains the same: 'Together, we make travel better,' said Mr. Song Hoi See, Founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group.
Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax said: "We congratulate Plaza Premium Group on winning the World's Best Airport Lounge Group award for an incredible tenth consecutive year, which is a remarkable achievement that the management and staff should be very proud of. For Plaza Premium Group to have three of its lounges featured in the Top 10 independent lounges worldwide is a very strong recognition from customers of the high quality standards."
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