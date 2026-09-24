403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Medcycle, Compliance Publishing Team Up On Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Webster, Texas - Staying on top of OSHA and HIPAA training requirements is a constant challenge for healthcare facilities, and MedCycle, LLC is addressing that gap through a new partnership with Compliance Publishing. The collaboration brings an online compliance portal into MedCycle's existing lineup of waste disposal services, letting clients manage regulated waste and staff training under one roof. More information is available at medcyclellc.
Keeping staff current on bloodborne pathogens, hazard communication, and other OSHA-mandated topics is a legal requirement, not an optional add-on. Yet plenty of smaller practices still track this the old-fashioned way, through paper files that tend to go missing right when an inspector asks for them.
The new portal changes that. Clients can pull up MSDS and SDS documentation, walk staff through required safety training, search ICD-10 codes, and build safety plans like exposure control and emergency preparedness, all from one dashboard.
"Nobody wants to manage compliance through a filing cabinet anymore," said a MedCycle spokesperson. "This partnership lets our clients handle the paperwork side of compliance alongside the physical waste side, without adding another vendor to the mix."
Access to the portal extends across MedCycle's existing client base, from hospitals and clinics to dental practices and laboratories, complementing services already in place for sharps disposal, biohazard waste, pharmaceutical waste management, dental waste disposal, and medical records shredding.
Facilities looking to pair waste pickup with compliance support can reach out to MedCycle for a quote. Falling behind on staff certifications isn't just a paperwork risk either, it can mean real fines during an inspection or, worse, untrained staff mishandling regulated waste on the job.
Keeping staff current on bloodborne pathogens, hazard communication, and other OSHA-mandated topics is a legal requirement, not an optional add-on. Yet plenty of smaller practices still track this the old-fashioned way, through paper files that tend to go missing right when an inspector asks for them.
The new portal changes that. Clients can pull up MSDS and SDS documentation, walk staff through required safety training, search ICD-10 codes, and build safety plans like exposure control and emergency preparedness, all from one dashboard.
"Nobody wants to manage compliance through a filing cabinet anymore," said a MedCycle spokesperson. "This partnership lets our clients handle the paperwork side of compliance alongside the physical waste side, without adding another vendor to the mix."
Access to the portal extends across MedCycle's existing client base, from hospitals and clinics to dental practices and laboratories, complementing services already in place for sharps disposal, biohazard waste, pharmaceutical waste management, dental waste disposal, and medical records shredding.
Facilities looking to pair waste pickup with compliance support can reach out to MedCycle for a quote. Falling behind on staff certifications isn't just a paperwork risk either, it can mean real fines during an inspection or, worse, untrained staff mishandling regulated waste on the job.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment