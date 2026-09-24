Las Vegas Weekend Style Guide Highlights Wear Glamorous Getaway
Keep Your Travel Outfit Comfortable
Save the statement pieces for after you arrive.
For the journey, choose an outfit that feels comfortable but still looks polished enough for checking into your hotel or heading directly to lunch.
Try:
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Relaxed jeans with a fitted top
Wide-leg trousers and a lightweight blouse
A casual midi dress
A matching knit set
Add comfortable shoes and a spacious tote to keep the outfit practical.
Create an Easy Poolside Look
A Las Vegas pool afternoon is about more than swimwear.
Choose a cover-up that can take you from your hotel room to the pool and comfortably into lunch.
A lightweight maxi dress, oversized shirt, or flowing matching set can work particularly well.
Complete the look with oversized sunglasses, flat sandals, and a statement tote.
Dress Up for Dinner
Las Vegas has countless restaurants that provide an opportunity to wear something more glamorous.
A bold mini or fitted midi dress can create an easy evening look without requiring too much styling.
Look for details that make the outfit memorable, such as:
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Bright colours
Sequins
Metallic finishes
Statement prints
Interesting textures
Embellishments
Let the dress become the focus and keep accessories relatively simple.
Plan an Outfit for a Show
If you're seeing a concert, residency, or another performance, use the occasion to experiment with your style.
A mini dress with a dramatic jacket can feel playful and modern.
Alternatively, pair a statement skirt with a fitted top and heels.
Think about comfort as well. Depending on your plans, you may spend considerable time walking through hotels and entertainment venues.
Try a Statement Mini Dress
Few destinations suit a statement mini quite like Las Vegas.
Instead of choosing a simple neutral style, experiment with colour, print, texture, or an unexpected silhouette.
Pair it with:
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Statement earrings
A small evening bag
Heeled sandals
Minimal jewellery
If your dress already has plenty of detail, avoid making every accessory compete for attention.
Create a Rooftop Cocktail Look
Rooftop drinks call for an outfit that feels sophisticated but still fun.
A colourful midi dress or sleek mini can transition easily from dinner into cocktails.
For a slightly more understated option, try tailored trousers with a statement top.
A small bag and polished shoes can elevate the entire outfit.
Don't Forget Brunch
The morning after a big night doesn't need an equally elaborate outfit.
Choose something relaxed for brunch or a late breakfast.
An easy printed dress is ideal because it requires very little styling.
Add flat sandals, sunglasses, and a shoulder bag for a comfortable daytime look.
Pack Shoes Strategically
Las Vegas hotels can be enormous, and even a simple evening can involve much more walking than expected.
Bring a combination of style and practicality.
A useful selection might include:
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Comfortable daytime sandals
Sneakers
Evening heels
Dressy flats
If you're wearing particularly high heels at night, consider bringing a more comfortable alternative.
Have Fun With Accessories
Las Vegas is one destination where statement accessories rarely feel out of place.
Experiment with:
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Metallic handbags
Oversized earrings
Statement necklaces
Bold sunglasses
Decorative shoes
You don't need to wear them all simultaneously. One standout accessory can completely change a relatively simple outfit.
Final Thoughts
A Las Vegas wardrobe should feel confident, playful, and slightly more adventurous than your everyday style. Combine comfortable daytime clothing with a few statement dresses that work for restaurants, shows, cocktails, and nights out.
Most importantly, use the destination as an opportunity to wear the colours, prints, and silhouettes you've been waiting for an excuse to try.
About Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia is a fashion brand known for its contemporary women's clothing, including dresses, separates, and statement pieces designed for a variety of occasions. The brand offers collections that combine distinctive silhouettes, prints, colors, and fashion-forward details for customers looking to create expressive wardrobes.
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