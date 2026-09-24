Las Vegas Weekend Style Guide Highlights Wear Glamorous Getaway

MENAFN - GetNews)A weekend in Las Vegas is the perfect excuse to have more fun with your wardrobe. Between poolside afternoons, stylish restaurants, rooftop cocktails, shows, and late-night plans, you'll need outfits that can match the energy of the city. Packing a few luxury designer dresses alongside versatile daytime pieces makes it easy to create standout looks without bringing a different outfit for every possible occasion.

Keep Your Travel Outfit Comfortable

Save the statement pieces for after you arrive.

For the journey, choose an outfit that feels comfortable but still looks polished enough for checking into your hotel or heading directly to lunch.

Try:



Relaxed jeans with a fitted top

Wide-leg trousers and a lightweight blouse

A casual midi dress A matching knit set

Add comfortable shoes and a spacious tote to keep the outfit practical.

Create an Easy Poolside Look

A Las Vegas pool afternoon is about more than swimwear.

Choose a cover-up that can take you from your hotel room to the pool and comfortably into lunch.

A lightweight maxi dress, oversized shirt, or flowing matching set can work particularly well.

Complete the look with oversized sunglasses, flat sandals, and a statement tote.

Dress Up for Dinner

Las Vegas has countless restaurants that provide an opportunity to wear something more glamorous.

A bold mini or fitted midi dress can create an easy evening look without requiring too much styling.

Look for details that make the outfit memorable, such as:



Bright colours

Sequins

Metallic finishes

Statement prints

Interesting textures Embellishments

Let the dress become the focus and keep accessories relatively simple.

Plan an Outfit for a Show

If you're seeing a concert, residency, or another performance, use the occasion to experiment with your style.

A mini dress with a dramatic jacket can feel playful and modern.

Alternatively, pair a statement skirt with a fitted top and heels.

Think about comfort as well. Depending on your plans, you may spend considerable time walking through hotels and entertainment venues.

Try a Statement Mini Dress

Few destinations suit a statement mini quite like Las Vegas.

Instead of choosing a simple neutral style, experiment with colour, print, texture, or an unexpected silhouette.

Pair it with:



Statement earrings

A small evening bag

Heeled sandals Minimal jewellery

If your dress already has plenty of detail, avoid making every accessory compete for attention.

Create a Rooftop Cocktail Look

Rooftop drinks call for an outfit that feels sophisticated but still fun.

A colourful midi dress or sleek mini can transition easily from dinner into cocktails.

For a slightly more understated option, try tailored trousers with a statement top.

A small bag and polished shoes can elevate the entire outfit.

Don't Forget Brunch

The morning after a big night doesn't need an equally elaborate outfit.

Choose something relaxed for brunch or a late breakfast.

An easy printed dress is ideal because it requires very little styling.

Add flat sandals, sunglasses, and a shoulder bag for a comfortable daytime look.

Pack Shoes Strategically

Las Vegas hotels can be enormous, and even a simple evening can involve much more walking than expected.

Bring a combination of style and practicality.

A useful selection might include:



Comfortable daytime sandals

Sneakers

Evening heels Dressy flats

If you're wearing particularly high heels at night, consider bringing a more comfortable alternative.

Have Fun With Accessories

Las Vegas is one destination where statement accessories rarely feel out of place.

Experiment with:



Metallic handbags

Oversized earrings

Statement necklaces

Bold sunglasses Decorative shoes

You don't need to wear them all simultaneously. One standout accessory can completely change a relatively simple outfit.

Final Thoughts

A Las Vegas wardrobe should feel confident, playful, and slightly more adventurous than your everyday style. Combine comfortable daytime clothing with a few statement dresses that work for restaurants, shows, cocktails, and nights out.

Most importantly, use the destination as an opportunity to wear the colours, prints, and silhouettes you've been waiting for an excuse to try.

About Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia is a fashion brand known for its contemporary women's clothing, including dresses, separates, and statement pieces designed for a variety of occasions. The brand offers collections that combine distinctive silhouettes, prints, colors, and fashion-forward details for customers looking to create expressive wardrobes.