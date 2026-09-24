Award-Winning Author Kris Land Joins Jessica Vitale On The Heal Within Podcast To Discuss“The Infinity Within”

United States – September 24th, 2026 – Award-winning author and transformative leader Kris Land was recently interviewed by Jessica Vitale on the Heal Within podcast, a faith-centered platform dedicated to healing, personal growth, purpose, and encouragement.

During the interview, Land introduced listeners to the ideas at the heart of his latest book, The Infinity Within: Break Through Fear, Trust Your Inner Power, and Create a Life That Reflects Who You Truly Are. More than 30 years in the making and completed in 2025, the book is Land's most personal and profound work to date.

The Infinity Within follows Gabe, a man whose extraordinary experiences compel him to question the limits of reality. From a mysterious childhood encounter to a near-fatal car crash in which time appears to bend, Gabe repeatedly confronts events that challenge logic and reveal how fear, doubt, and social conditioning can shape what people believe is possible.

Searching for clarity, Gabe enters a quiet orchard at sunrise and begins testing the boundary between the impossible and the everyday. His journey explores the power of intention, unwavering faith, inner stillness, and trust. Along the way, readers encounter spiritual and cultural figures whose lives demonstrate the impact of looking beyond accepted limitations.

Rather than presenting miracles as spectacle, The Infinity Within offers readers a story-driven map for releasing limiting beliefs and rediscovering the divine spark within. Through mysticism, reflection, and lived wisdom, Land encourages readers to move beyond fear, trust their inner knowing, and create lives that more fully reflect who they truly are.

The book explores near-death transformation, spiritual awakening, the influence of belief, and practical ways to cultivate greater clarity and confidence. Gabe's journey ultimately becomes an invitation for readers to examine the assumptions holding them back in their work, relationships, and personal calling.

The Heal Within podcast provides a natural setting for this message. Hosted by Jessica Vitale, the show features Christian interviews, Bible readings, devotional content, faith-based encouragement, and conversations about spiritual, mental, emotional, and physical healing. Its mission is to remind listeners that they are not alone and that transformation is possible through faith, truth, and a relationship with Jesus.

About the Author

Kris Land is a transformative, award-winning author and dynamic leader who has spent more than four decades mastering and simplifying complex fields, including construction, finance, technology, and spiritual development. His work is driven by a clear mission: to equip readers with practical tools, confidence, and clarity so they can reclaim power over their lives and shape their own destinies.

Kris first began documenting his owner-builder experience in the 2000s. Those early notes evolved into the acclaimed How to Build Your Dream Home series, a set of detailed, accessible manuals designed to help aspiring homebuilders save money, avoid setbacks, and build with confidence. He later expanded his impact into financial empowerment with The Finance Book for Young Adults, offering readers a foundational shift in how money works and how long-term wealth is built through actionable, real-world strategies.

Completed in 2025 after more than 40 years in the making, The Infinity Within is Kris's most personal and profound work. Blending story-driven mysticism with lived insight, it invites readers to break through fear, trust their inner knowing, and remember the divine truth woven through their lives. Across every title, Kris delivers more than information. He offers transformation that helps readers build, grow, and awaken with purpose.

To learn more about Kris Land and explore his books, visit: KrisLand.

Readers ready to challenge limiting beliefs, strengthen trust in their inner wisdom, and explore a more expansive view of what may be possible can purchase The Infinity Within through