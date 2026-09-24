Six Killed, 35 Injured In Israeli Attacks On Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 24 (Petra) – Six Palestinians were killed and 35 others injured in the Gaza Strip from Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours, including one person who died from earlier wounds, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported on Thursday.

The ministry stated that the death toll since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, has reached 1,408, while 4,916 people have been injured. The bodies of 834 people have also been recovered during the same period.

The overall toll since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, has risen to 73,928 deaths and 175,030 injuries, it added.

//Petra// AO